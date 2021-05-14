21,000 jostle for 5,000 ‘causal’ teaching jobs in Ogun

No fewer than 21,000 applicants are jostling for 5,000 casual teaching slots under the on-going teachers’ recruitment exercise of the Ogun State government. The recruitment, tagged Ogun State Teaching Experience Acquisition Channel (OgunTEACh), wouldemploy 5,000teachersthatwillworkfor the period of two years.

Thestategovernmenthad cancelled the recruitment of 1,500 teachers earlier shortlisted for the Ogun State UniversalBasicEducationBoard (SUBEB) teaching job and instead opted for the Ogun TEACh scheme. The government’s decision sparked outrage as the shortlisted candidates in a protest, accused the government of cancelling their recruitment exercise in replacement with a fresh process. The state government started the recruitment of 1,500 teachers in the last quarter of 2019 and shortlisted successful candidates for interview, but the COVID-19 outbreak, which brought about the closure of schools for almost six months, stalled the recruitment exercise.

Like this: Like Loading...