Business

$213m fraud: EFCC advances probe of ExxonMobil boss

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf Comment(0)

The anti-graft agency, Economic and Financial Crimes C o m m i s s i o n (EFCC), at the weekend, advanced in the probe of ExxonMobil Managing Director in Nigeria, Mr. Richard Laing, over his alleged link with the $213 million pipeline procurement fraud in Nigeria.

 

The agency, New Telegraph gathered, was more emboldened by the recent issuance of arrest warrant for the ExxonMobil Nigeria chief. A Federal High Court in Abuja had earlier signed off on a warrant to arrest Laing over investigation relating to the alleged fraudulent creation of procurement orders worth more than $213 million as part of a pipeline project.

 

The warrant is to compel him to appear before  anti-graft investigators, the EFCC said in a statement.

 

The EFCC said it sought the warrant after Mr. Laing rebuffed three invitations to appear before investigators probing alleged procurement fraud involving a pipelines project.

 

Justice Okon Abang granted the EFCC’s bench warrant application on January 29, the EFCC said, adding that it had not charged Exxon or others with wrongdoing but that its investigation was ongoing. EFCC spokesman Wilson Uwujaren, told Reuters that the investigation was into the company, and not Laing personally.

 

“EFCC invited them in the course of the investigation but they have refused to honour the invitation, that is why we went to court to compel his appearance for investigation,” Uwujaren said.

 

A spokesman for Exxon declined to comment. Laing did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

 

The EFCC said the investigation related to the alleged fraudulent creation of procurement orders worth more than $213 million as part of a pipelines project.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Why Do I Need a Forex trader?

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Discover advantages of Forex trading through a broker

Forex is based on currency exchange. This service can be accessed offline, but benefits brought by brokers are undeniable. Here is why you need one.
Business

Onne Customs strengthens inter agency collaboration with Navy, Police

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

T he Customs Area Controller in-charge of Area II Command Onne Port of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Comptroller Aliyu Galadima has harped on the need for stronger collaboration with other security outfits.     A statenent by the Spokesperson of the Command disclosed that Saidu stated this at separate meetings while playing host to the […]
Business

CBN moves to boost foreign reserves to support naira

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

…as FG opens talk with World Bank, others on $6.5bn loan     T he Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will strive to increase its foreign reserves to safeguard the value of the naira currency and has put in place measures to curb speculation, it said on Thursday.     The statement came as Nigeria’s […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica