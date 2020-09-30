Metro & Crime

217 die in Ogun auto crashes, says FRSC

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

At least, 217 people died in auto crashes between January and August in Ogun State. The state Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Mr. Ahmed Umar, who disclosed this, said the state recorded 547 auto crashes and rescued over 1,338 persons during the period under review. Umar spoke during the launch of the Ember months campaign in the state held in Abeokuta, the state capital.

The sector commander noted that the state had the busiest roads in the country. According to him, the high traffic on the Lagos-Sagamu, Sagamu-Ijebu Ode-Ajebandele and other expressways has made the state to record a high number of crashes and injuries.

Umar added that the enforcement of traffic regulations and public enlightenment against excessive speeding, overloading, route violation, use of worn out tyres and other offences were aimed at preventing crashes. He said: “Economic and social activities increase during Ember months.

These activities make the roads busier and more prone to crashes and gridlock. “FRSC’s Ember months operation is therefore aimed at minimising crashes and gridlocks along major corridors in the country.”

The sector commander said the command would continue to engage leadership of various transport unions to ensure compliance with traffic regulations and COVID-19 preventive protocols. The FRSC Zonal Commanding Officer in charge of Lagos and Ogun states, Imoh Etuk, advised drivers to always obey traffic rules and regulations to avoid crashes. Etuk appealed to drivers to avoid the intake of alcohol and hard drugs before embarking on any journey. In his Goodwill message, Governor Dapo Abiodun said his administration would do all it could to improve road transportation in the state. The governor, who was represented by his Senior Special Adviser on Security, Olusola Zubair, commended FRSC for its efforts in managing traffic on the state highways.

Our Reporters

