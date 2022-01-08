As tourism operators in Nigeria look forward to a new dawn in 2022, the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN) has promised to lead from the front as its hopes to start the year with constructive engagement with the government in developing and promoting Nigerian tourism.

This is even as the federation prepares to launch a hagstag for the year; ‘#let’sdoittogether,’ which it said is a demonstration of its commitment to developing Nigerian tourism and a platform for every operator to use in their engagement in tourism in the course of the year. This new development was disclosed by the President of FTAN, Nkereuwem Onung, in his New Year message to Nigerians and members of the federation. Onung said the organised private sector which FTAN represents as the umbrella body for all operators, will continue to device new ways to see that collaborations among all the major stakeholders are refocused toward making the sector more vibrant than ever. While congratulating the stakeholders for a seeing a brand new year 2022, he, however, recounted some of the experiences and events of the out-gone year. According to him: “Last year, the new normal had begun to kick in, tourism events sprang up everywhere.

“In the months of November and December, 2021, we had events back to back. AKwaaba African Travel Market, Tourism and Transport Summit, awards, NAFEST, associations AGMs, and many more took place. “As the industry anticipated a robust Christmas season for travels, we also witnessed apprehension caused by COVID-19 Omicron variant.

“Europe accused Africa and shuts down air travel into their countries and apprehension replaces anticipation. “Those who travelled had several complications; some events where cancelled, among them were Carnival Calabar and Greater Lagos.’’ While no one knows what the federal government intends to do to change the tide, he, however, said that FTAN would engage with the government: “As we enter the New Year, we don’t know what the federal government intends to do differently to make tourism grow.

“We will attempt again to engage them. The states can do better. Private institutions of tourism can help. Stakeholders need unity and courage backed up by collaboration to run a people oriented and viable tourism industry to sustain and benefit all and sundry.

‘‘All these are what we are going to reinforce through our ‘#let’sdoittogetherfortourism’ hashtag,’ which we intend to launch in January 2022. “After the launch of #let’sdoittogetherfortourism, we will do a formal presentation to the public and private sectors to show that we want a new narrative. The presentation will start with President Muhammad Buhari, the Minister of Information and Culture, states governors, director generals of tourism agencies and commissioners, the national assembly and serious stakeholders. “The hashtag will become a national emblem and promotional material for every event that is taking place in Nigeria. “That is going to be our first statement to kick starts the 2022 practical tourism commitment and agenda of the federation.”

