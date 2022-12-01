21st National Sports Festival: Delta grabs first gold medal, Edo, Rivers cyclists disqualified

Team Delta picked the first gold medal yesterday at the 21st National Sports Festival holding in Asaba. Deltacyclistsbeatthreeotherstates, Oyo, Plateau and Lagos to emerge winners in the 12km mixed relay decided on Ibusa road earlier yesterday. While Delta won in 35mins 41.84secs, Oyo got silver in 37 minutes 29.84 and Plateau cyclists grabbed bronze in 39minutes 38.61secs. Lagos finished fourth in 40minutes and 02.04secs Two other states, Edo and Rivers were disqualified for their inability to present the minimum three female cyclists required for the event.

TheTechnicalDirector, CyclingFederationof Nigeria, BashirMohammed disclosed to journalists yesterday. The cycling, the first event of the 21st National Sports festival, was held before the official opening ceremony held at the Stephen Keshi stadium yesterday evening. Delta is the defending champion of the National Sports festival, having finished top on the medals table at Edo 2020 edition held in Benin City. Delta State has won seven times in nine appearances.

