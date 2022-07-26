22 Caleb varsity fresh students win scholarship

Education

No fewer than 22 indigent fresh students at the Caleb University, located in Imota, Lagos State, have become recipients of a scholarship scheme, tagged: “Dr. Akintoye Akindele Scholarship Scheme.”

The 22 beneficiaries of the scholarship emerged as the overall best 100-Level indigent students across various departments at the end of the First Semester examination.

According to the Chairman of the Screening Committee, and Dean COLENSMA, Prof. Oluwole Alagbe, “the 22 excellent students emerged after a rigorous process of selection by a Special Panel, set up by the university management for the students, who recorded the highest CGPA across the departments that were shortlisted, screened and subsequently awarded the Scholarship.”

The university noted that Akintoye, a philanthropist and entrepreneur had on March 22, this year, during the 11th convocation lecturer of the institution, announced a scholarship scheme to one per cent (22 students) best students among the newly admitted students.

Besides, he spoke of plans to establish a Research Centre for African History and Archaeology, as well as a Unicorn Innovation and Incubation Centre at the Imota main campus of the university.

 

While addressing the 100-Level students during the ‘Agogo’ Programme, with the theme: “The Sound of Transformation,” where the 22 recipients of the scholarships were formally presented to the university community, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Nosa Owens-Ibie, congratulated and urged the beneficiaries to sustain the academic tempo, as the scholarship runs through to the final year, provided they do not fall below the benchmark of CGPA 4.50 points; else they will be overtaken and replaced.

 

The Information, Media and Publication Specialist for the university, Olawale Adekoya, said the Dr. Akintoye Akindele Scholarship, is an inclusive education award that recognises indigent fresh students, who have kick-started their academic endeavour on excellent note.

 

The scholarship, he added, is aimed to progress learning by advancing the vision of Caleb University’s founding fathers; to be an innovative leader in producing impactful human resources, and sustaining excellence in learning, service and godly character.

 

