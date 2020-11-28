News

22 die, 7 sustain injuries in Sokoto auto accident

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi

At least, 22 people were feared dead, while seven sustained varying degrees of injuries as a result of a road accident, which occurred at Bimasa village, few kilo metres away from Sokoto metropolis.

The Chief Medical Director (CMD), Sokoto State Specialist Hospital, Dr. Muhammad Nuhu Maishanu, disclosed this yesterday while briefing journalists in Sokoto. MaiShanu said the accident occurred, when an 18-seater bus travelling from Sokoto to Warri, Delta State and a Gulf brand of vehicle coming from Kano, had a head on collision, thereby resulting in the death of 22 passengers.

He said all the people involved in the incident were male passengers, excerpt one lady, a National Youth service Corps (NYSC) member that sustained injuries. He said all the corpses were deposited at the Mortuary of the Specialist Hospital ,while those that sustain injuries were hospitalises at the Specialist Hospital, Sokoto, Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital (UDUTH) and Orthopaedic Hospital, Wamakko, Sokoto. The CMD stated that effort were being made by the management of the hospital to trace the families of the victims relations and locations.

