22 Hospitality Limited partners FG on training young Nigerian professionals

To boost human capacity in the hospitality industry in the country, 22 Hospitality Limited is set to inaugurate a world standard hospitality academy devoted to the training of enterprising Nigerian youths so as to improve their chances of employment in the tourism sector. The new venture, according to it, is in partnership with the federal government. It would be recalled that the group recently acquired a majority stake in Capital Hotel Plc, owners of Abuja Sheraton Hotel in a landmark deal which the company stated was aimed at restoring the hotel to its past glory as the hotel of first choice in Abuja.

The company said its recent acquisition was also a strategic drive targeted at making the hotel carve a niche for itself by becoming a leading hospitality firm offering premium services to customers in accordance with world standards. 22 Hospitality Limited further disclose that its proposed academy would also serve as an avenue to improve the skills of employees that would be reabsorbed following the shutdown of the hotel recently for rehabilitation. It noted that the training academy would reduce unemployment and create new sets of highly skilled manpower that can compete favourably with others worldwide.

The company said enormous human and material resources would be invested in the academy to make it a world class organisation with the principal aim of manpower development in the sector. The company said products of the academy could also seek international employment opportunities in view of the dearth of professionals in the globe.

