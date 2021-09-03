22 human trafficking returnees from Niger reunite with families

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons and other Related Matters (NAPTIP), Sokoto Zonal CommandonThursdayreunited22 victims of human trafficking with their families. The victims were intercepted at Niger Republic and handed over to NAPTIP, Sokoto State by the Nigeria Immigration Service, Illela Command on 30th August, 2023. Handing over the survivors, the NAPTIPSokoto Zonal Commander, Barrister Abubakar Basharu said the agency has concluded investigation and counselling on the victims and have been reunited with their families through their various comMomunity leaders resident in Sokoto. Basharu explained that the agency has made several contacts with the victims’ families and they agreed to be reunited through their community leaders in the state. He stated that the Yoruba community leaders have been handed victimswhocamefromLagos, Ondo, Ogun, Oyo, Osun and Ekiti states. According to him, Edo community leaders received survivors who come from Delta and Edo states and IgboCommunityleaderswerehanded over those from Imo State. He noted that investigations on the survivors revealed that some the victims were encouraged by their family members or guardians to embark on the dangerous trips while families of some survivors were not even aware of their trips.

Like this: Like Loading...