22 human trafficking returnees from Niger reunite with families

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons and other Related Matters (NAPTIP), Sokoto Zonal CommandonThursdayreunited22 victims of human trafficking with their families. The victims were intercepted at Niger Republic and handed over to NAPTIP, Sokoto State by the Nigeria Immigration Service, Illela Command on 30th August, 2023. Handing over the survivors, the NAPTIPSokoto Zonal Commander, Barrister Abubakar Basharu said the agency has concluded investigation and counselling on the victims and have been reunited with their families through their various comMomunity leaders resident in Sokoto. Basharu explained that the agency has made several contacts with the victims’ families and they agreed to be reunited through their community leaders in the state. He stated that the Yoruba community leaders have been handed victimswhocamefromLagos, Ondo, Ogun, Oyo, Osun and Ekiti states. According to him, Edo community leaders received survivors who come from Delta and Edo states and IgboCommunityleaderswerehanded over those from Imo State. He noted that investigations on the survivors revealed that some the victims were encouraged by their family members or guardians to embark on the dangerous trips while families of some survivors were not even aware of their trips.
Related Articles
Kaduna records 15 rape cases daily – CJ
Chief Judge (CJ) of Kaduna state, Muhammad Lawal Bello, yesterday disclosed that not less than 15 rape cases were being recorded in the state on a daily basis. Bello spoke at the annual Law Week organised by the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Kaduna branch. The CJ also decried the alarming rate of rape of […]
A’Ibom Info Commissioner extols Young Lawyers’ Debate winners
The success of Iborokam Akai and Saviour Sam at the just concluded Young Lawyers Debate has been described as a feat in line with the Dakkada philosophy of Governor Udom Emmanuel. Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong stated this in his office, when the Chairman of Young Lawyers Forum, […]
Man collects N43,000 from POS, uses wife, children as collateral
A middle-aged man, identified simply as Mr. David, on Saturday abandoned his wife and three children at a Point of Sales (POS) at Oluku, near Benin, Edo State. The man went to the POS shop with his wife, Mrs. Faith David, and three children, gave his Automated Teller Machine (ATM) card to the attendant […]
