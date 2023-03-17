Metro & Crime

22 Killed, Scores Injured In Fresh Katsina Attack

In a fresh attack launched by gunmen in the Katsina community, at least twenty-two villagers have been reportedly killed at Majifa village in the Kankara Local Government Area of the state.

New Telegraph gathered that the attack took place after the bandits attended a reception for one of their celebrated friends, Mai Katifar Mutuwa.

According to an eyewitness account, the bandits came into the village shooting sporadically, a situation that forced the villagers to be running helter-skelter.

He said twenty-two people were killed instantly as a result of the attack, while many women and children were abducted by the bandits.

He also confirmed that several other residents were badly wounded and are currently hospitalized.

Confirming the incident, the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) SP Gambo Isah said the bandits had been facing serious resistance from the members of the vigilante in the area.

However, the State police spokesman said that fifteen people were killed, while five others have been hospitalised.

He said that the police were still compiling casualty figures as of the time of reporting the incident.

Isah also said that some members of the bandits were equally killed, but that the police could not give the figure as the bandits evacuated the corpses.

