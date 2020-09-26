22-year-old commercial motorcyclist commits suicide in Ibadan

Tragedy struck yesterday at Amuloko area of Olorunsogo in the Ona Ara Local Government Area of Ibadan in Oyo State as residents woke up to the gory spectacle of a 22-year old commercial motorcycle rider, Ayuba Sarafa, who hanged himself in an uncompleted building beside his uncle’s house.

The deceased who was described by many people to be a very gentle and easygoing individual, went out on Thursday morning with his motorcycle but was not seen in the evening until his uncle, Kazeem Tijani, went to sleep. Ayuba was the only son of his late father.

His mother, Nike, who travelled to Ibadan from Owu in Ogun State, where she remarried, wept uncontrollably, claiming that his son was wasted by some evil forces. According to his uncle, Kazeem, the whereabouts of Ayuba was not known until yesterday when his phone was being called to ascertain his state and the ringing tone was being heard close by. After intent listening, a woman was said to have traced the tone to the uncompleted building where he was found hanging. The phone was in his pocket.

Two black plastic bags were seen on the ground with his pair of sandals also flung there. According to some residents, items found in the bags included: a white garment (Jalamia), two types of perfume, a new white singlet, chin chin, biscuits and other personal effects. He used a white handkerchief as a face mask. Asked what he felt could have caused Ayuba’s death, his uncle, a native of Apomu in the Isokan Local Government Area of Osun State, whose business is sale of scraps, said: “Ayuba got the motorcycle on hire purchase basis and he was paying the instalments adequately. He was my brother’s son.

He was not indebted to anyone and he was not starving at all. “He was not married. He has been living with me for the past two to three years. He was working with me before he got Okada. He was initially a tailor and he was doing fine.

“We have searched his room but we could not find any note that he could have left, though we could not search his body. I have called our relations in Apomu; they are on their way.” Speaking with the Chairman of the Okada Riders Association at Amuloko where Ayuba was a member, Mr. Oluwatosin James, described Ayuba as a very cool and easy-going rider. According to him, “The news of Ayuba’s death came to us as a rude shock. It is this morning that we heard of the news at the Park. He was very reticent and would not fight anybody.

