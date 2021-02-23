22-year-old dropout convicted for impersonation in Ibadan

Justice Patricia Ajoku of the Federal High Court sitting in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital Tuesday sentenced an Internet fraudster, Mathew Daniel Ogwuche (a.k.a Karlee Grey ), to seven months in prison after finding him guilty of impersonation.

According to Wilson Uwujaren, Head, Media & Publicity of the anti-graft agency, the 22-year-old secondary school dropout was charged and prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ibadan zonal office.

The Judge held that the Commission successfully proved the allegation that Mathew impersonated one Karlee Grey to defraud people through the use of the Internet.

According to the prosecution: “The offence is contrary to Section 22(2)(b)(ii) of Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc) Act, 2015 and punishable under Section 22(2)(b) of the same Act”.

In his judgment, the Judge also ordered that the convict should restitute the sum of $645 and forfeit one Hp laptop and one Infinix S4 mobile phone to the Federal Government through the EFCC.