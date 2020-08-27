Metro & Crime

22-year-old smuggler held with 100 bags of hemp

Policemen attached to Zone 2 Command, Onikan, Lagos, have arrested a 22-year-old man, Ishola Sunday. The police also recovered 100 bags of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp and 10 motorcycles from the suspect. Sunday was arrested by operatives of the Zonal Monitoring Unit led by SP Uba Adam.

The Zonal Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Hauwa Idris, confirmed the arrest. She said: “On August 7, after receiving information about the contraband, police detectives led by the Officer-in-Charge, Zonal Monitoring Unit, laid an ambushed for the car carrying the Indian hemp around Ibara-Orile via Okedi village on the Abeokuta-Imeko Road. “Surprisingly, the smugglers were said to have changed their route and decided to converge somewhere else based on the information they received from their spies who usually go before them to see if the road is free for them to move.”

Idris said the policemen, however, moved quickly to the scene and arrested Sunday, who was smuggling the drugs through Imeko border into Lagos. She added: “While the suspects await the truck planned to convey the smuggled items to their supposed destination at a border village between Ogun and Oyo states, the operatives arrived and they all took to their hills, leaving behind the smuggled goods which were later discovered to be weeds suspected to be Indian hemp and their motorcycles. “One of the suspects was not as lucky as others, as he was arrested with the motorcycles and consignments. Efforts are in top gear to arrest the fleeing suspects as investigation is in progress. The suspects would be charged to court upon completion of investigations.”

