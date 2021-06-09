22 years of democracy: Not yet uhuru for Nigerians

Last Saturday, Nigeria marked 22 years of unbroken democracy. This follows the inauguration of the Fourth Republic on May 29, 1999 after tremendous human sacrifices, including a series of anti-June 12, 1993 protests, to actualise the transfer of power from a non-democratic military administration to a democratically elected government.

The ushering in of the Fourth Republic was accompanied with hope that the re-introduction of democracy would translate into the values of general well-being and common good. No doubt, the sustenance of the presidential democracy for an uninterrupted period of 22 years as well as the democratic structures such as the three branches of government and the conduct of elections at scheduled intervals are achievements.

But 22 years later, the reality is that the dream has turned out to be a betrayal of hope of massive proportions, worsened by the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, which also marked its sixth anniversary last Saturday. Africa’s most populous country has, at best, become a manifestation of bewildering contradictions after 30 years of military intervention in the country’s governance. Nigeria has overtaken India as home of the largest number of persons in the world who engage in open defecation.

She also has the highest number of out-of-school children and has a substantial number of her productive populations who are either unemployed or under-employed. Inflation has shot up to 18 per cent with prices of food items becoming astronomical in the face of looming food scarcity. Price of petrol is currently at N162 per litre with the prospect of the price being upwardly reviewed to N385 per litre as the country grapples with subsidy and landing costs. The exchange rate of (N410. 18) has contributed to the high cost of imported products including food items and poses a big obstacle to the manufacturing sector.

Merit appears to have been swept under the rug while nepotism has taken centre stage. Persons of specific states are recruited into the sensitive public institutions and aided to leadership positions even when they have manifest productivity deficiency.

We note with sadness that some of the political office holders, who had previously served as military governors/ administrators and civilian governors, have recycled themselves into governance either as ministers or senators to help perpetuate the sufferings of Nigerians. The Federal Executive Council (FEC), which has become a retirement home for some governors and ex-senators, has to a large extent, become alienated from the people.

The same is also the case with the National Assembly with the Senate equally serving as a place of refuge for former military/civilian governors and former ministers. Democratic governance is about the people. An elder statesman and the 16th President of the United States of America (USA), Mr Abraham Lincoln underscored this point in his masterpiece of the definition of democracy submitting that: “Democracy is government of the people by the people and for the people.” For as long as meaning has not been fully given to Lincoln’s definition of democracy, which is the case with Nigeria, the people will continue to exhibit feelings of marginalisation and discontent thereby resulting in recurring agitations across the country.

Failure to quickly address the agitations of the people is to consciously or unconsciously create disunity among the citizens, between the favoured and the marginalised, thereby denying the nation the full compliments of a happy and mobilised human capital to tackle the critical job of nation-building.

This is clearly amplified in the scholarly remarks of a former Ambassador of Nigeria to the United States of America (USA), and an ex Director-General of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), Professor George Obizor that: “Throughout history, those denied justice have had no interest in peace. No matter the extent of derailment and propaganda, the nation will remain stagnant for having to footdrag or completely feign indifference in the face of agitation. If at all, there may be a semblance of development it will be such that Nigeria will be classified as a potentially great instead of a truly great nation.”

Regrettably, this is the exact opposite of the promise of democracy. The Federal Government should refrain from picking holes in the rights of the people to voice their displeasure but instead listen carefully so as to aggregate their grievances for the much desired responses. One of the demands of the people is the control of the mineral and solid mineral resources by the communities, local government areas and states that they are domiciled in.

Another is the push for the state to be granted the power to establish their own police outfits as was provided for in the 1960 independence constitution for the setting up of regional police command. Yet another clamour is for the review of the different cut off points for the different states for admission into the Federal Government-owned educational institutions. One other major demand is the push for equality in the number of states that each geographical zone has so as to tackle the lop-sidedness in legislative representation at the National Assembly.

But restructuring of the polity may be delayed longer than necessary if the people continue to see themselves as distant bystanders in the Nigerian Project. New Telegraph sees all citizens, regardless of their socioeconomic status, as equal stakeholders in nation building. Prompted by this disposition, they should participate vigorously in all the activities aimed at ensuring a restructured Nigeria. The on-going Constitution Review, regardless of the misgivings in some quarters about the exercise presents a golden opportunity to reposition and bring about a restructured Nigeria, after 22 years of unbroken democracy.

