22,000 APC supporters, groups to welcome Tinubu to Anambra

The Presidential Campaign Management Council of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State has said over 22,000 party supporters, support groups and lovers of the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, will welcome him to Anambra tomorrow. Speaking at a press conference, the chairman of the party in the state, Chief Basil Ejidike, said the supporters will come from the 326 political wards that constitute Anambra State. Ejidike said: “Over 22,000 APC supporters, support groups and other lovers of Asiwaju Tinubu across the 326 political wards that constitute Anambra State are highly expected to attend. “We are optimistic that Ndi-Anambra will vote for Tinubu’ because of the longtime relationship they have been enjoying with him starting from when he was the Governor of Lagos State.”

