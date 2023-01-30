News

22,000 APC supporters, groups to welcome Tinubu to Anambra

Posted on Author Onah Onah Comment(0)

The Presidential Campaign Management Council of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State has said over 22,000 party supporters, support groups and lovers of the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, will welcome him to Anambra tomorrow. Speaking at a press conference, the chairman of the party in the state, Chief Basil Ejidike, said the supporters will come from the 326 political wards that constitute Anambra State. Ejidike said: “Over 22,000 APC supporters, support groups and other lovers of Asiwaju Tinubu across the 326 political wards that constitute Anambra State are highly expected to attend. “We are optimistic that Ndi-Anambra will vote for Tinubu’ because of the longtime relationship they have been enjoying with him starting from when he was the Governor of Lagos State.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FG pledges to reposition DisCos for effective service delivery

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Federal Government says the Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) will soon be repositioned for effective service delivery. The Minister of State for Power, Mr Goddy Jedy-Agba, made this known while speaking with journalists after inspecting facilities at the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) on Thursday in Abuja, reports the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN). According […]
News

WizKid, Burna Boy most streamed artists in Nigeria –Spotify

Posted on Author Our Reporters

About 70 million songs, comprising 2.2 million podcast titles and over four billion playlists became officially available to Spotify listeners in Nigeria for free on February 23. Spotify launched with a tailored music experience for Africa with more than 100 expertly curated playlists across some of the most popular genres in the continent. But what […]
News Top Stories

Allow VAT legal battle run full course, Ekweremadu advises NASS

Posted on Author Chukwu David Abuja

Former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, yesterday advised the National Assembly not to embark on any legislation on the collection of the Value Added Tax (VAT) and stamp duty which are the subjects of legal tussles between some states and the Federal Government.   Ekweremadu, who gave the advice in a statement […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica