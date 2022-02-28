News

22,000 apply to work with Soludo

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo, Awka Comment(0)

Twenty-two thousand people have reportedly applied to work under Prof. Charles Soludo, expected to be inaugurated as Anambra State Governor on March 17.

Early this month an online application form was launched as Anambra Talent Hunt inviting applicants to make available their personal data and job specifications, which expired yesterday.

The Media Assistant to the governor-elect Joe Anatune said as of Friday the number of applications received was 16,000 and that the report of 22,000 applicants as of Monday was possible.

Anatune said the talent hunt is a kind of database that would be retained by the state government to identify the sector each applicant would be employed.

“This is not a one-off thing but a kind of employment bank or database from which applicants are engaged depending on the demand for such job specifications,” he said.

Meanwhile, Soludo will be wearing shoes made in Anambra to encourage the local manufacturers.

Anatune said in a release Monday: “Soludo is igniting the battle for the Ogbunike shoemakers in order to carve a good slice of the global footwear market currently at $565.5 billion.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

El-Rufai calls for partnership with traditional rulers to tackle insecurity

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Kaduna State G o v e r n o r, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, yesterday said that the current security challenge facing the state required that traditional rulers demonstrate greater dynamism in promoting peaceful relations in their communities.   This was as he also said that; “Addressing the security challenges and threats to the rural economy […]
News

Mozambique expels British journalist

Posted on Author Reporter

  A British journalist covering an insurgency in northern Mozambique has been expelled from the country, he tweeted on Tuesday, days after his accreditation was revoked over alleged irregularities. Tom Bowker, the co-founder of the anglophone Mozambican news website Zitamar News, had his foreign correspondent card withdrawn on 29 January – a move he has said was politically […]
News

President Buhari says the Future of Nigeria remains in Agriculture, as he Launches Wheat farming in Plateau

Posted on Author From Musa Pam,

President Muhammadu Buhari has disclosed that the future of Nigeria now remains solidly on Agriculture. He said the agricultural sector is one of the critical non-oil sectors which has made significant contributions to the gross domestic product (GDP) accounting for a 22.35 and 23. 78 percent contribution to the overall GDP in the first and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica