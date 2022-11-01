22,000bpd production threatened as Addax workers begin strike

Nigeria’s already low crude production may further be compounded by a loss of 22,000 barrels per day daily production following the resumption of a strike by about 200 workers of Addax Petroleum Development Nigeria, (APDN), a subsidiary of China’s Sinopec.

Addax, with four oil mining licences, OML 123, 124, 126 and 137, operates the assets in Production Sharing Contract (PSC) with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, (NNPCL). But the Federal Government withdrew the operating licences from Addax in March 2021 over alleged failure to fully develop the oil wells. President Muhammadu Buhari, however, restored leases on OMLs 123, 124, 126 and 137 to the NNPCL.

The Federal Government claimed it revoked the four licences due to non-development of the assets by Addax, hence their inability to comply with the work programme targets. FG claimed that over 50 per cent of the assets of oil licences 123, 124, 126, and 137 were discovered to be underdeveloped, which resulted in a loss of revenue to the FG.

President Buhari also directed NNPCL to utilise contractual provisions to resolve issues in line with the extant provisions of the Production Sharing Contract arrangement between NNPC and Addax. Following the development, NNPC took over the oil assets and has since June 2022 been lifting oil from the assets.

The workers, under the banner of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), accused the Federal Government and the company’s management of failing to address poor labour practices following the takeover of the assets by the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

They alleged that there were threats to their lives due to the alleged government’s inability to maintain standards in the operation of the company. The aggrieved workers in a letter addressed to PENGASSAN’s General Secretary through Addax Branch Secretary, Ken Olubor, accused the company of engaging in unfair labour practices that endangered their safety and security.

They also alleged that NNPC has refused to execute the exit agreement and that they have continued to suffer as the agreements have not been allegedly respected. They alleged that the prevailing situation is taking a heavy toll on their health and mental well-being. Olubor, in a statement, alleged that the NNPCL and Addax management refused to address issues that caused an earlier strike in August this year.

Olubor said: “SINOPEC has withheld funding for her Nigeria operation (Addax Petroleum Development Nigeria) following its ongoing exit, which has created safety and operational challenges for employees and the much-anticipated operational funding from the NNPC/NAPIMS is yet to be received.

“The safety and security of our members have been compromised. Addax Izombe facility OML-124 recently suffered an attempted bomb blast incident around the staff accommodation area.

“Employees working in the field have recently been exposed to increased security and safety threats as our onshore location continues to come under siege by unknown armed men. “This situation is evident in the recurring high medical bills recorded by the Company’s Human Resource Department.”

