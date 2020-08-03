News

222 properties, N1.63trn: How NGOs petition blew the whistle on Magu

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

Steve Uzoechi OWERRI A petition to the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami in 2017 which first raised the alarm and triggered investigations into the activities of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC) Chairman, Ibrahim Magu has come to light.

 

New Telegraph can exclusively report that the petition which is dated 15th December, 2017, accused  Magu’s EFCC of ‘tampering with evidence and doctoring files’ connected to 222 properties and N1.63 trillion recoveries made by the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT).

 

The petition filed by an NGO, the Legislative Watch, which served as a Civil Society Member of the PRTT and signed by its Executive Secretary, Hon. Ngozika Ihuoma, was written to express disappointment with the submissions made then at the 2017 public hearing by the House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee on the Disappearance, Reappearance, Reinstatement  and Promotion of Mr. Abdulrasheed Maina to the Federal Civil Service.

 

The petition read in part: “We are worried that the Acting Chairman of the EFCC, DCP Ibrahim Magu, lied on Oath when he said that the EFCC was not a member of the PRTT.” It argued that Magu’s submission was contrary to a letter issued by the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation on the 25th of January, 2011 which indicated that the EFCC had a member representation in the PRTT.

The said letter signed by a Director, Ayo Otepola, was also obtained by New Telegraph.

The petition continued: “We are concerned that the EFCC is disputing the handing-over of 222 properties and assets and cash valued at over N1.63 trillion by the PRTT, which is a threat to the ongoing prosecution of 43 pension suspects and many companies.

 

“We are surprised and disturbed that one of the properties in question is now a subject of controversy between the EFCC Chairman, Lagos lawyer and human rights Activist, Mr. Femi Falana and the PRTT on whether it was the PRTT or AMCON that seized the property”

 

 

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Lagos to prosecute Naira Marley

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Indications yesterday emerged that Lagos State government will prosecute Naira Marley for moving out of Lagos to Abuja and sneaking back to the state after the controversial concert. Reactions have been trailing flagrant flouting of the laws and guidelines of inter-state movement by the popular singer, whom many accused of having a penchant for brazen […]
News Top Stories

774,000 job slots: Keyamo adamant, Ngige apologises to N’Assembly

Posted on Author Chukwu David

Minister: I won’t surrender programme Senate: NDE’ll implement recruitment The Minister of State for Labour, Employment and Productivity, Mr. Festus Keyamo, yesterday, vowed that he would never allow the National Assembly to hijack the Federal Government’s Special Public Works Programme for 774,000 jobs recruitment. This was as the Labour Minister, Senator Chris Ngige, apologised to […]
News

Borno: Police recover cache of arms, ammunition from Boko Haram

Posted on Author Ahmed Miringa Maiduguri

The police in Borno State yesterday said it had recovered arms and ammunition suspected to belong to members of the Boko Haram sect who ambushed motorists, including military vehicles, along the Maiduguri- Damaturu highway.   Our correspondent reports that on Monday, there was an attack along the Maiduguri-Damaturu road by Boko Haram members, where they […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: