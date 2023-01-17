£22m of Mudryk’s fee pledged to Ukrainian war efforts

Shakhtar Donetsk president Rinat Akhmetov has pledged to donate £22m to the Ukrainian war effort following the transfer of Mykhailo Mudryk to Chelsea.

The Premier League side signed Mudryk from Shakhtar on Sunday in a deal worth up to £89m, a transfer record for Ukrainian football.

Akhmetov said the money would help a project named ‘Heart of Azovstal,’ aimed at “helping Mariupol defenders and the families of fallen soldiers”.

UkrainewasinvadedbyRussiain2022. “I want to thank the entire civilised world for helping Ukraine,” said Akhmetov.

“Today we are able to talk about Ukrainian football thanks to the Ukrainian army, the Ukrainian people, and the tremendous support of the entire civilised world.”

Akhmetov said he had “mixed feelings” about Mudryk, 22, leaving Shakhtar for Chelsea. “I have never made it a secret that my dream is to win European trophies,” he said

