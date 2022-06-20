Sports

22nd C’Wealth Games: Yusuf Alli assures Nigerians of excellent outing in Birmingham

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

As Nigeria prepares for the 22nd Commonwealth Games scheduled for Birmingham, United Kingdom, from July 28 to August 8, 2022, all roads now lead to Edo State, the venue for the national trials for the games.

 

Speaking on the country’s target for the Commonwealth Games, Alli who doubles as Team Nigeria’s Coordinator for the Commonwealth Games said the atmosphere was conducive to better our performance at the last edition. “Definitely, we will do better than the previous edition because we are putting all things in place this time.

 

Athletes are in top gear, the Nigeria government is well prepared for this event and the Sports ministry and Nigeria Olympic Committee, I must give it to them, for once, they are on the same page meaning the identifying and monitoring of athletes is well taken care off and what we lacked in the past has now been addressed,” Alli said.

 

Meanwhile, the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City is selected by the Ministry of sports to host the trial for athletes that would be representing the country in Birmingham, due to its richness in world standard facilities. Speaking ahead of the trials scheduled for June 24th to 26th, the Chairman of Edo State Sports Commission, Yusuf Alli, has said that the state has put everything in place for a successful hosting of the trials.

 

Alli said: “It’s a very big thing for the state and for the very first time in this championship, Edo State would be hosting and we are happy that we are hosting and we have been putting everything into gear to host a hitch-free event. “In Nigeria today, we have the best facilities when it comes to track and field and we are trying to capitalize on that, so we are ready.

 

“Also, in hosting this, it’s part of our plans to make Edo the Sports destination in this country and that’s why we cleverly pick events to host, bringing people to Benin which will also help boost the state’s commerce.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Strugglers West Brom, Newcastle share goalless draw

Posted on Author Reporter

  West Brom and Newcastle battled to a goalless draw at the Hawthorns that will do little to ease either side’s Premier League relegation fears. The Magpies had the better opportunities in a game lacking attacking fluency, but West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone was alert to deny Jonjo Shelvey and Joe Willock either side of […]
Sports

GOtv Boxing Night 24: Cosmos Promises First Round Victory Over Success

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

If his boast is anything to go by, David “Awosika” Cosmos, will emerge the national light heavyweight champion after one round on December 24 at GOtv Boxing Night 24.   The event, which holds at the Indoor Sports Hall of Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos, will feature live musical performance by Jamopyper in addition to […]
Sports

Napoli to seal Osimhen’s transfer next week

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Barring unforeseen circumstances, Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen should complete his move to Italian giants Napoli next week, Saturday Telegraph has learnt. Osimhen arrived Italy on Tuesday and held discussion Napoli’s Aurelio De Laurentiis over his much-publicized €70m move to the club, but reports in Italy revealed the deal was not signed and the player […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica