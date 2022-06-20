22nd C’Wealth Games: Yusuf Alli assures Nigerians of excellent outing in Birmingham

As Nigeria prepares for the 22nd Commonwealth Games scheduled for Birmingham, United Kingdom, from July 28 to August 8, 2022, all roads now lead to Edo State, the venue for the national trials for the games.

Speaking on the country’s target for the Commonwealth Games, Alli who doubles as Team Nigeria’s Coordinator for the Commonwealth Games said the atmosphere was conducive to better our performance at the last edition. “Definitely, we will do better than the previous edition because we are putting all things in place this time.

Athletes are in top gear, the Nigeria government is well prepared for this event and the Sports ministry and Nigeria Olympic Committee, I must give it to them, for once, they are on the same page meaning the identifying and monitoring of athletes is well taken care off and what we lacked in the past has now been addressed,” Alli said.

Meanwhile, the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City is selected by the Ministry of sports to host the trial for athletes that would be representing the country in Birmingham, due to its richness in world standard facilities. Speaking ahead of the trials scheduled for June 24th to 26th, the Chairman of Edo State Sports Commission, Yusuf Alli, has said that the state has put everything in place for a successful hosting of the trials.

Alli said: “It’s a very big thing for the state and for the very first time in this championship, Edo State would be hosting and we are happy that we are hosting and we have been putting everything into gear to host a hitch-free event. “In Nigeria today, we have the best facilities when it comes to track and field and we are trying to capitalize on that, so we are ready.

“Also, in hosting this, it’s part of our plans to make Edo the Sports destination in this country and that’s why we cleverly pick events to host, bringing people to Benin which will also help boost the state’s commerce.”

