23 die, 22 injured in Niger truck crash

At least 23 people lost their lives when a truck fully loaded with dozens of cows and 45 people, skidded off the road and somersaulted into the bush.

 

The accident occurred about 5am on Bokani-Makera Road in Mokwa Local Government Area of the state, according to the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Adamu Usman.

Usman told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna yesterday that the truck, with registration number BBJ 666 XA, was coming from Dadin Kowa, in Kebbi State, en route to Lagos when the incident occurred. The commissioner explained that the victims’ bodies had been conveyed to the Mokwa General Hospital for post mortem.

 

According to him, 22 others, who sustained various degrees of injury, were also taken to the same hospital for treatment. Usman, who attributed the accident to loss of control by the driver, lamented the failure of drivers to obey traffic rules and regulations

