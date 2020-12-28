23 killed after truck conveying people, cows crashes in Niger

At least 23 people have been killed in a road crash around Masha village along the Makera-Mokwa Road in Mashegu Local Government Area of Niger State.

No fewer than 33 others sustained varying degrees of injury during the accident, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said on Monday.

The FRSC Sector Commander in Niger, Joel Dagwa, disclosed this to Channels Television, adding that the accident occurred on Monday afternoon.

Dagwa explained that the accident was a lone crash involving only a blue DAF trailer (95 Model) and was a result of speed limit violation and loss of control.

He noted that the trailer loaded with cows took off from Kebbi to Lagos State, and was also carrying 55 adult males.

The sector commander stated after the accident, the victims were taken to the General Hospital in Mokwa for treatment where 23 of them were certified dead.

According to him, at least 35 people have been killed in road crashes during the yuletide season in Niger State.

Eyewitnesses said the driver of the trailer and his assistant fled the scene immediately after the accident happened.

