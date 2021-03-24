Sports

23 players train behind closed doors as NFF confirms travel arrangements

Only striker Kelechi Iheanacho didn’t train with the Super Eagles during their evening session on Tuesday as coach Gernot Rohr had the opportunity to work with 23 players.

 

Goalkeeper Francis Uzoho, Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, Leicester City’s Wilfred Ndidi, Villarreal’s Samuel Chukwueze, and Porto fullback Zaidu Sanusi breezed into the Super Eagles camp Tuesday morning to bring the total numbers of players on the ground to 23 but the these stars weren’t part of the team’s morning session which was held at the premises of their camp, Eko Hotels and Suites.

 

According to the media officer of the team, Babafemi Raji, Iheancho was being expected Tuesday evening but as at the time of filing this report, the Leicester City star was yet to hit the camp.

 

The training was held behind closed-doors as fans were barred from attending the session, which was held inside the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

