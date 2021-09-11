Metro & Crime

23-year-old Auchi Poly student commits suicide

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu, Benin City

…wants his phone given to his girlfriend

It was a dark Friday for classmates and neighbours of a 23- year-old student of the Auchi Polytechnic identified as Solomon Oboh, who committed suicide by hanging himself.

Reports have it that the body of Oboh, who is a National Diploma (ND) 1 student of Public Administration, was found dangling in his room on Friday night.

He was said to have left a terse suicide note behind.

According to a source, who pleaded anonymity, he was said to have instructed for his mobile phone to be given one ‘Sandra’ whom he begged for forgiveness in the suicide note.

The source said that the Sandra is his girlfriend and that they are course mates.

“Solomon was in class on Friday and left for home after class, we only came home later in the evening to find him dangling in the ceiling of his room at Bawack area of South Ibie.

“He was a very quiet boy who takes his academics very serious. He doesn’t go out and never showed any sign of depression or whatsoever,” stated the source.

Meanwhile, the Polytechnic spokesman, Mr Mustapha Oshiobugie who acknowledged the incident, said he was yet to be briefed on the details of what happened.

