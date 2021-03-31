Metro & Crime

23-year-old boy beheaded, as truck kills trader in Delta

There was apprehension at Ekakpamre community in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State over the murder of a 23-year-old, identified simply as Friday. Friday was beheaded by suspected ritual killers. Hours after his killing, a trailer at the ever-busy Jakpa Junction, Effurun in Uvwie Local Government Area, crushed to death a popular garri seller, identified simply as Madam 2 0’clock. This came barely a week after cult wars claimed the lives of more than four youths in attacks and counter-attackers at Sapele and Ughelli towns. The killing of the 23-year-old boy threw the entire community into panic as the reasons for the killing were unknown. Residents said Friday was either killed for ritual purposes or by cult members who have been terrorising the Ughelli axis of the state.

Residents only suddenly stumbled on the victim’s head without the trunk in the early hours of Monday The head was dumped near one of the major entrances to the community. A resident said the victim left home on Sunday, only for his head to be found on Monday morning at Ekrokpe Junction in the town. He said: “The incident had caused pandemonium in the community. For fear of the unknown, some teenagers have started to flee the area to neighbouring communities.” The state Acting Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, said he was not aware of the incident. However, a top police officer at Otu-Jeremi Divisional Police Headquarters said investigations were on to apprehend Friday’s killers.

The garri seller was trading on the road in Effurun Market at the Jakpa Junction when the trailer conveying drinks lost control and crashed into the market. The truck also crushed a tricycle packed in the area but the garri seller died on the spot. The trailer driver fled for fear of being lynched by an angry mob. The Chairman of Uvwie Local Government Area, Hon. Ramson Tega Onoyake, who rushed to the scene, blamed the accident on the recklessness of the truck driver. Onoyake advised motorists to avoid speeding, especially within residential areas and adhere to traffic rules to avoid a repeat of such tragedy.

