23-year-old Indian hemp farmer beheads colleague in Ondo

Adewale Momoh Akure Police in Ondo State have arrested a 23-year-old man, Benedict Owalun, for allegedly killing and beheading his friend during a brawl at an Indian hemp farm.

 

Owalun, who was paraded alongside other criminals at the headquarters of the Ondo State Police Command in Akure, confessed to the crime.

 

The suspect, who hails from Cross Rivers State, the deceased identified as Ekong and some other boys were workers at the Indian hemp farm at Ipele in Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

 

Owalun, who accused the deceased of bewitching him, said he took the action because Ekong had been threatening to kill him. He said: “Five of us used to work at a farm at Ipele, where we cultivate Indian hemp for our boss called Mr. Okadigbo.

 

“We have been working there for about six months. So, on the last day when we were to leave the farm, there is one of us called Felix and another known as Ekong who I have been suspecting of attacking me spiritually. “Both of them had been telling me that they would have killed me since if they had their way. I reported the issue to Mr. Okadigbo but he failed to intervene.

 

“Later I began to have health issues as I could no longer urinate due to the spiritual attack by the boys. After a while, I confronted Ekong over the development but he threatened me with a cutlass and I took my own cutlass as well. We immediately engaged in a brawl.

 

“During the fight, he fell and I immediately cut off his head but the other boys ran away. I took the head into the hut. Later I saw policemen who came to arrest me.”

 

Meanwhile, a cultist belonging to ‘Eiye’ fraternity, who confessed to have been involved in the killing of three people at Igbokoda, headquarters of Ilaje Local Government Area, was also paraded by the police.

 

The suspected cultist, Tolu Omojuwa, disclosed that his group had for long been having clashes with the ‘Aye’ fraternity in the community which had led to the killing of three of the ‘Aye’ members also known as Black Axe by his group.

 

According to him, the clash between the two cult groups had been on since 2017 in the community but did not know the cause of the clashes. Omojuwa disclosed that he was arrested when he was invited for a ‘peace talk’ by leaders in the community.

 

Parading the suspects and 33 others at the police headquarters, the Commissioner of Police, Bolaji Salami, said investigations were still on to unearth other atrocities and accomplices of the suspected criminals. Assuring residents of the state of maximum security during the Yuletide, the police chief said everything necessary would be done to secure the state.

