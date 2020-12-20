23-year-old Indian hemp farmer beheads friend in Ondo

A 23-year-old man has been arrested by men of the Nigerian Police for killing and beheading his friend during a brawl at an Indian hemp farm in Ondo State.

The suspect, Benedict Owalun who was paraded alongside other criminals confessed to the crime at the headquarters of the Ondo State Police Command in Akure, the state capital.

According to Owalun who hailed from Cross River State, the deceased identified as Ekong and some other boys were farm hands at an Indian hemp farm in Ipele, Owo Local Government Area, Ondo State.

While accusing the deceased of bewitching him, the suspect stated that he took the action because Ekong had been threatening to kill him

He said, “Five of us used to work at a farm in Ipele, where we cultivate Indian hemp for our boss called Mr Okadigbo. “We have working there for about six months. So, on the last day when we’re to leave the farm, there’s one of us called Felix and another known as Ekong who I have been suspecting of attacking me spiritually.

“Both of them had been telling me that they would have killed me since if they should have their way. I reported the issue to Mr Okadigbo but he failed to intervene. “Later I began to have health issues as I could no longer urinate due to the spiritual attack by the boys.

After a while, I confronted Ekong over the development but he threatened me with a cutlass and I took my own cutlass as well and we immediately engaged each other in a brawl.

