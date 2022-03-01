23-year-old remanded for killing father with pestle in Ondo

A Magistrate Court sitting in Akure, the Ondo State capital has remanded a 23-year-old man at a Correctional Center in the state for allegedly using a pestle to kill his father.

The suspect, Victor Akinwa was said to have committed the offence at about 1:30pm, on November 20, 2021, at Basic Road, Idanre within the Ondo State Magisterial District.

According to the Police Prosecutor, Obadasa Ajiboye, the suspect who is a barber hit his father, Justus Akinwa, with pestle on his head which resulted to his death. Obadasa informed the court that the offences contravene Sections 316 and 319 of the Criminal Code, Cap 37, Vol. 1 Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria, 2006.

During an oral application before the court, the Prosecutor, urged the court to remand the suspect in a Correctional Centre pending advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

