23-year-old remanded for killing father with pestle in Ondo

A Magistrate Court sitting in Akure, the Ondo State capital has remanded a 23-year-old man to a Correctional Centre in the state for allegedly using a pestle to kill his father.

The suspect, Victor Akinwa, was said to have committed the offence at about 1:30pm, on November 20, 2021, at Basic Road, Idanre within the Ondo State Magisterial District.

According to the Police Prosecutor, Obadasa Ajiboye, the suspect, who is a barber, hit his father, Justus Akinwa, with a pestle on his head which resulted in his death.

Obadasa informed the court that the offence contravened Sections 316 and 319 of the Criminal Code, Cap 37, Vol. 1 Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria, 2006.

During an oral application before the court, the Prosecutor urged the court to remand the suspect to the Correctional Centre pending advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Presiding Magistrate, Damilola Sekoni, remanded the suspect to the Olokuta Correctional Centre, pending the outcome of advice from the DPP.

The case was subsequently adjourned to March 31, 2022 for mention by the Magistrate.