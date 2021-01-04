23-year-old shop worker allegedly commits suicide over suspension in Ondo

A 23-year-old female worker at the Akure outlet of a shopping chain (name withheld) in Ondo State has committed suicide following her suspension from work.

The late worker identified as Jumoke Kehinde was said to have drank a harmful pesticide known as ‘Sniper’ at her apartment on New Year eve at Kajola axis, along Oda Road, Akure, the state capital.

While craving anonymity, one of the workers at the shop disclosed that Jumoke was suspected to have taken the decision after she was suspended for resuming late to work.

According to the worker who described Kehinde’s move as strange, he stated that, it was a normal routine for anyone who resumed late to work to be sanctioned by the management.

He said: “Kehinde was already set for the day’s sale after arranging her table that very day. She didn’t look like someone who was disturbed but left the mall at about 11am after receiving the suspension letter from management.

“It was around 5 pm that we received a distressed call that she was not feeling fine. One of the management staff went to check on her.

“Kehinde was found on the floor of her room shaking while her body was oozing with snipper odour. Although, no empty can was found anywhere as she was rushed to the hospital.

“After some time at the hospital, she was declared dead. One of her relatives said she did not show any sign of depression whatsoever.

“I don’t see any reason why such issue would cause her to kill herself by committing suicide.”

