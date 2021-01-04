Metro & Crime

23-year-old shop worker allegedly commits suicide over suspension in Ondo

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Comment(0)

A 23-year-old female worker at the Akure outlet of a shopping chain (name withheld) in Ondo State has committed suicide following her suspension from work.
The late worker identified as Jumoke Kehinde was said to have drank a harmful pesticide known as ‘Sniper’ at her apartment on New Year eve at Kajola axis, along Oda Road, Akure, the state capital.
While craving anonymity, one of the workers at the shop disclosed that Jumoke was suspected to have taken the decision after she was suspended for resuming late to work.
According to the worker who described Kehinde’s move as strange, he stated that, it was a normal routine for anyone who resumed late to work to be sanctioned by the management.
He said: “Kehinde was already set for the day’s sale after arranging her table that very day. She didn’t look like someone who was disturbed but left the mall at about 11am after receiving the suspension letter from management.
“It was around 5 pm that we received a distressed call that she was not feeling fine. One of the management staff went to check on her.
“Kehinde was found on the floor of her room shaking while her body was oozing with snipper odour. Although, no empty can was found anywhere as she was rushed to the hospital.
“After some time at the hospital, she was declared dead. One of her relatives said she did not show any sign of depression whatsoever.
“I don’t see any reason why such issue would cause her to kill herself by committing suicide.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Gunmen’s shooting of 16 Kano indigenes shocks Ganduje

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir,

The ancient city of Kano is in deep mourning following the murder of 16 people from the state by gunmen. The illustrious sons of Kano were said to be coming back from Abuja when the gunmen, in their numbers, ambushed them. Governor Abdullahi Ganduje was shocked on receiving the news on Thursday. He said: “We […]
Metro & Crime

Zamfara rescues 26 kidnapped girls through peace deal

Posted on Author Reporter

  Twenty six girls kidnapped from a village in Katsina State, have been rescued by the Zamfara State government through its peace deal with the bandits. Receiving the kidnapped victims at the Government House in Gusau, Governor Bello Mohammed explained that, despite myriad of challenges inherited by his administration, it is however utilizing the meager […]
Metro & Crime

Mystery: Man disappears from firm, found headless

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

A 39-year-old father of two, Kingsley Obot, recently went missing from his workplace in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. His disappearance threw the entire extended family members in turmoil. It led to a frantic search. But their hopes of seeing and reuniting with Kingsley were dashed when he was found. Days later, his body was found […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica