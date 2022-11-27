2320m Out-of-School Children: Nigeria’s ticking time bomb

There are mounting concerns over rising figure of out-of-school children in Nigeria. LADESOPE LADELOKUN here, explores the implications of the estimated 20 million out-of-school children and how to prevent a seemingly impending doom

For Bisola Adeyemi, her husband is a living dead! With four children and a husband said to have neglected his fatherly roles for bottles and skirts, Bisola considers herself a widow. With N18,000 as salary from a bakery job in the Ikosi, Ketu area of Lagos, she was perpetually in debts as she is laden with the burden of getting her children educated and with attendant of household and wellbeing bills. Hence, it is only natural that Bisola worries over bills begging to be settled with a paltry salary.

“If they can’t go to school, it’s not because I don’t know the value of education. It will be my joy for my children to be in school but what can I do when I don’t have the resources and I’m solely responsible for paying house rent, feeding and other expenses in the family. I earn N18,000 monthly and I have no support from anywhere.

My husband doesn’t even know how we feed. He doesn’t care about anyone. So, I’m left to carry my cross by myself. I see myself as a widow and pray for God’s mercy upon myself and my children.

That’s all I can do now,” she said.

With five children from two fathers, Grace Chibuzor, Sunday Telegraph gathered, instructs four of her children to stay indoors while she takes her first son along with her to trade at Mowe market in Ogun State.

She has changed school several times owing to the embarrassment suffered whenever the children are sent home over unpaid school fees. In a chat with Sunday Telegraph, another Grace’s son(name withheld) revealed that the possibility of going back to school had been foreclosed as his mother had told him he would be an apprentice at a Barber’s shop when he clocks 11.

Owing to what is deemed unrelenting attacks by terrorists and abductors, schools which ordinarily should be a place of learning, have turned a place of fear for many.

However, stakeholders have lamented low public spending on education. This, they argue, has translated to a huge financial burden on Nigerian households who face consequences of under-investment in the sector in a country with a huge concentration of the wretched of the earth.

In its recent report, the National Bureau of Statistics(NBS) disclosed that no fewer than 133 million Nigerians, representing 63 per cent of the population are currently living in multi-dimensional poverty.The report stated that 105.98 million of the said poor Nigerians are located in rural areas compared to 16.97 million in urban areas.

Also, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation(UNESCO) had called for a significant increase in the financial commitment by governments and donors to the education sector to bring about rapid progress towards the Education For ALL goals in its report tagged “The Dakar Framework for Action”, which proposed that about 20 per cent of the national should be earmarked for education.

The budgetary allocations to the sector by the Federal Government regularly fail to hit the 15 per cent mark. For example, a review of the 2022 budget proposal presented to the National Assembly by President Buhari revealed that the sector only got N1.29 trillion out of the N16.39 trillion proposed for the said year.

The figure represents 7.9 per cent of the total budget. Also, in 2020, N671.07bn of N10.33trillion, which amounted to 6.7 per cent was allocated to the sector; while in 2021, the sector got N742.5billion of N13.6trillion budget, representing 5.6 per cent.

20 million out -of- school children debate

In its latest global data, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), disclosed in a statement that Nigeria now has about 20 million out-of-school children.

According to UNESCO, 98 million out-of-school children and youths are found in sub-Saharan Africa, noting that Nigeria holds the unenviable position of being the country with the largest population of out-of-school children of primary school age: 9.6 million in 2020, up from 6.4 million in 2000 and 7.5 million in 2010.

The report further suggests that the out-of-school rate among children of primary school age has hardly changed in 20 years, having fallen from 33 per cent in the year 2000 to 27per cent in 2012 but remaining stagnant ever since. But the out-of-school rate among adolescents and youths of lower and upper secondary school age has been increasing since 2008, reaching 31 per cent and 40 per cent respectively by 2020.

Published online by the UNESCO Institute for Statistics (UIS) and Global Education Monitoring (GEM) Report, the report showed, “that sub-Saharan Africa remains the region with the most children and youths out of school. It is also the only region where this number is increasing; out-of-school rates are falling more slowly than the rate at which the school-age population is growing.

“The region with the second highest out-of-school population is Central and Southern Asia with 85 million. The top three countries with the most children and youth excluded from education are: India, Nigeria and Pakistan.”

But Director of Press, Ben Goong, had questioned the authenticity of the report, urging Nigerians to disregard the report, noting that it did not reflect a reliable and acceptable number of the of out-of-school children in Nigeria.

His words: “We, Population Commission (NPopC) to calculate this in order to arrive at a reliable and acceptable figure. What we do is that we harvest the birth rate from NPopC which has figure of use, a reliable template with National numbers of children born in Nigeria every year. We also do our routine school census which tells us how many are in school.

“When we minus the figure from the birth rate and the number of children that are in school using the outcome of our school census, then we arrive at a particular figure which can assume that are not in school. We have all these information and we conduct school census, then return to the NPopC and work on this template.

“So, where UNESCO got its figures and methods used to collate such data and arrived at over 20 million out-of-school children is what I don’t know and can’t explain. So, we absolutely reject the figure as relates to number out-of-school children in Nigeria that was released by UNESCO.”

Students, pupils’ abductions as catalyst

In a bid to build an Islamic State in predominantly Muslim northern Nigeria, terror group, Boko Haram, began its uprising in 2009, targeting educational institutions perceived as promoting Western education. In 2014, the militants abducted 276 girls in Chibok, Borno State triggering a global campaign with a viral hashtag #BringBackOurGirls.

Eight years after that attack, global rights group, Amnesty International, revealed that more than 1,500 Nigerian school children have been abducted by armed groups. In a statement signed by the Nigeria Director of the group,Osai Ojigho, the group accused the Nigerian authorities are failing to protect school children.

The statement read in part: “Since then, abductions have continued. Between December 2020 and October last year, 1,436 school children – and 17 teachers – were abducted from schools in Nigeria by armed groups. The recent upsurge has triggered prolonged school shutdowns – and in turn led to a decline in school enrolment and attendance, as well as a rise in child marriage and pregnancies of school-age girls.

“Of the more than 1,500 school children who have been abducted in northern Nigeria since the Chibok attack, at least 120 students remain in captivity. They are mostly schoolgirls, and their fate remains unknown. Of the 102 students who were kidnapped from the Federal Government College in Birnin Yauri, nine are still being held by their captors. One of the 121 students abducted from Bethel Baptist High School in Kaduna State remains in captivity.

“Five of the 19 students abducted from Greenfield University were murdered, while one of the 333 students kidnapped in Kankara was also killed. Five of the 276 students kidnapped in Dapchi were killed, while one student, Leah Sharibu, remains in captivity. And five of the 136 school children kidnapped from Salihu Tanko Islamiya School in Tegina have also been killed.”

Nigeria is failing to protect vulnerable children. By refusing to respond to alerts of impending attacks on schools across the north of the country, Nigerian authorities have failed to prevent mass abductions of thousands of school children.

In all cases, the Nigerian authorities have remained shockingly unwilling to investigate these attacks or to ensure that the perpetrators of these callous crimes face justice. Every fresh attack is followed

by further abductions that deprive school children of their right to liberty – and leave victims’ families with no hope of accessing justice, truth or reparations.”

According to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), no fewer than 11,536 schools have been closed by the Nigerian government due to abductions of school children by terrorists in the country, noting that that the closure of the schools had dealt a big blow to the education of approximately 1.3 million Nigerian children in the 2020/2021 academic year.

Also, about 1,548 schoolchildren have been abducted in 11 separate incidents of mass abduction by terrorists and bandits in Northern Nigeria between April 2014 and June 2021, according to media reports. Some of the schools that bandits have targeted in mass abductions include Bethel Baptist Secondary School, UBE Rama Primary School, Government Science Secondary School, and Federal College of Forestry Mechanization in Kaduna State.

Speaking at the opening ceremony for the training of At Risk Children-Programme (ARC-P) of 968 Youth Facilitators’ in Borno State, the Commissioner for Higher Education, Abba Wakibe, said the state had about 1.8 million out-of-school, describing it as worrisome. “We have 56,000 orphans and 49,000 widows, but the number of fatherless children still remains unknown. It is our sincere hope that this programme will reduce the number of out-of-school children in Borno,” Wakibe said.

Questions about school feeding programme

In 2016, the President Muhammadu Buhari administration introduced the school feeding programme to boost enrolment with the National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP).

Given the high rate of out-of-school children, there are concerns in some quarters that the exercise is struggling to meet its objectives as the scheme aimed to tackle the social challenges among Nigerian children and their attendant consequences on education. The Federal Government had earlier announced plans to spend the sum of N999 million daily to feed about 10 million pupils in its National Home Grown School Feeding Programme across the country.

According to the Team Lead of NHGSFP, Aishatu Digil, at a stakeholders’ meeting on disbursement modalities for the review of the cost of feeding in the programme in Abuja, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, got the approval to spend N100 daily on the feeding of each pupil in the programme.

The N100 approval represents an increase of N30 from the N70 that was being spent on the feeding of each person under the programme. She said: “Before this, we were feeding school children with N70 per child, per meal.

This was since 2016, but the President has approved N100 upward review. “The breakdown of the N100 is as follows; N70 is for the cost of all food items except egg, N14 for the cost of egg to be implemented through the state structures in partnership with the Poultry Association of Nigeria.

“We are planning of having ‘Egg Wednesday’, where each child in the programme will be given one egg each every Wednesday.N10 stipends for cooks, N5 and N6 for micronutrient fortification, payable to cooks and one naira for quality assurance, payable to supervisors, which is optional.’’

Meanwhile, stakeholders expressed worry over what they call Nigeria’s rising out- of -school children number despite the project by the Federal Government to improve the enrolment of primary school children and reduce dropout rates.

An educationist, Dare Ojeleke, said: “It’s not enough to embark on feeding projects. People have to be alive to eat. Schools are attacked, teachers are killed and our schools don’t look safe anymore. Feeding pupils may be commendable but it doesn’t address factors fuelling the problem. Until we address the issues of poverty and insecurity, I don’t think we can be taken seriously.”

20 million out-of-school children equals

20 million security threats – Security Expert Speaking with Sunday Telegraph, a security expert, Dickson Osagie, said it was high time Nigeria went back to the drawing board to save Nigeria from an impending doom the huge population of out-of-school children portends.

“As a Nigerian, a lover of this great nation, that is a security threat to the government and success of this great nation. It is high time our government went back to the drawing board. Each time a child is out of school, on the street, such child is a potential threat to the government and now a child who is jobless on the street, can be approached by some of these criminal elements – bandits, terrorists- they will enlist most of these people.

That is why most of these child fighters, terrorists were listed by Boko Haram and insurgents because they capitalised on the vulnerability of Federal Government in sending these children to school compulsorily and exploited such vulnerability. “Now, we talk about education.

According to article 26 subsection 1 of the United Nations Human Rights Declaration of December 10,1948, everyone has rights to education. The Declaration further states that education shall be free at least in the elementary and fundamental stages. Elementary education shall be compulsory. These were the words and Declaration of the United Nations’ Human Rights Declaration of 1998.

Sorry to say, this Declaration was made in 1948. Over 70 years ago till date, our governments are not even upholding the Declaration of the United Nations. I think it is an abuse of human rights to have most of our children out of school over 20 million people, 20 million generations. We are talking about 20 million beings and what do you think will happen?

They will fall back to the streets and when they fall back to the street, they will have to fight against the government. You know, most times, our government fails to understand that when you take care of these children, they grow up to protect the state.

That is why most times, these child care in other countries like United Kingdom, USA is helping to build the nation because these children, when they grow up, they hardly will pick arms and raise an insurrection against the state but here, if you go to the farm in the northeast, you will see a lot of Almajiri, a lot of children out of school in most politicians houses, begging for bread ,alms and butter. Is that the way to go?

The United Nations Declaration has already classified that as an abuse of human rights. So, for me, 20 million out of school simply implies that we are faced with 20 million security threats going by the number of the children that are out of school and these guys what do they need to do?

Some of them you find them hawking on the street; some of them will start doing what they are not supposed to do. Their future will be abused; their future will be aborted and it’s really a disturbing situation and that is how we have arrived as third most terrorised nation in the world because of the unstable security, lack of education.”

Way to go

On the immediate and long term measures to mitigate the security implications of having 20 million children ,Dickson said: “Well for me, the only way to mitigate the situation is for government to respect the universal declaration. The government needs to carry out an assessment of the out of school children.

Having carried out such an assessment, the government should proceed in declaring the state of emergency in our elementary schools and education to ensure that our children are back to school. We have a lot of private secondary and primary schools all over the place and the school fees are very high.

That is why you see that most parents resort to crime. Some Nigerian parents have been resorting to crime; some are caught in the bank committing crime; some are caught in their various places of work collecting bribes simply because they want to meet up with their obligations as a father because how can you expect someone who is earning N200/300,000 a month to pay his/her child’s school fees of half a million or N600,000 per term?

So, our government needs to declare state of emergency in the tertiary institution, in our elementary and primary schools. If we do that and ensure our students go to school free, most of the private schools will fall back and reduce their school fees because the school fees our parents are paying here in the private school is an act of criminality by these private schools owners ”embezzling” Nigeria based on the inability of our government.

Government’s Part

Then, finally, the only thing the government needs to succeed in this area is to establish Ministry of Homes, which should be responsible in taking out any child on the street.”

