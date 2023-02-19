23 Chinese Companies: Gory, angry tales of Nigerians of slave drivers

Undoubtedly, Nigeria is a choice destination for investment by the Chinese. But Nigerians have continued to express concerns over what they consider the inhuman treatment meted out to them in some Chinese companies. In this piece, LADESOPE LADELOKUN reports on the plight of Nigerians working with some of the foreign companies

All pleas from friends and members of Bola Ibikunle’s family to seize opportunities of job openings in Chinese firms for employment purposes fell on deaf ears.

For the chef, who specialises in Chinese foods, the hard decision to shun opportunity from the firms was irreversible, regardless of the enticing pay and perks that may have been attached, even when her current earnings from trading could not meet her financial needs.

Ibikunle told Sunday Telegraph that before she made up her mind never to work in a Chinese firm, she had endured all manners of abuses from her Chinese bosses in different firms, ranging from insulting her parents to slapping her butt from behind.

The deal breaker, she said, was an incident that occurred on December 28, 2021 at the Ojota, Lagos office of one of the Chinese firms. According to her, she had gone for Christmas break on December 24, 2021. On her way back home, she got attacked by one of the six unchained dogs owned by her boss as it sunk its teeth into her laps, tearing out her flesh.

Ibikunle said the cold reaction of her boss completely put her off.

She narrated that, “there was this man that was familiar with the dogs. I called him from the gate to lead me into the compound in order to protect me from the dogs.

As we entered, the man was trying to control them but they refused. Suddenly, before I could even lift a leg, the dogs pounced on me. I jumped and clung to the man for protection but the biggest among the dog still bit me and tore my flesh.”

She alleged that she was she drenched in her blood. “I was taken upstairs and I called my bosses to see what their dogs had done to me, reminding them of how I had consistently told them to chain the dogs and the pains .They told me I wasn’t the first to be attacked by the dog, saying their dogs were okay and it wasn’t a big deal.

“They don’t care about people. They would not give me any break despite my pains. One of them would come to me, touch and slap my butt. They just like to assault people,” she said.

I caught Covid from my Chinese boss and I got fired

Speaking with Sunday Telegraph on her experience at Beebee International, a Chinese firm in the Magodo area of Lagos, Abigail Adu, told how she lost her job after allegedly contracting COVID-19 from her Chinese boss. Being a chef, she said she was replaced after she was advised to visit her family in order to get isolated for proper treatment.

“I had a terrible experience in the heat of the Covid crisis. One of my Chinese bosses had Covid-19 but they didn’t tell us. I observed that he was at home as he stopped going to work and he would move freely around without any face mask. They didn’t tell us but they knew the man was positive.

“So, I discovered that I was feeling tired. I couldn’t smell anything. I lost my sense of smell and taste. I was told to go for a Covid-19 test. Alas! It was positive. I eventually went with the sales manager and we both tested positive. But when the sales manager was filling the forms, she didn’t put the right information. In my form and hers, she filled the wrong address.”

On what happened after her test, Adu said: “They advised me to go home. The Human Resources Manager, Lisa by name, said if I had anything to buy, I should inform them and they would send money. I got home and treated myself for two weeks.

Meanwhile, she had told me to buy drugs, that the company would foot the bill but when I asked for repayment, she said there were questions she wanted to ask me. She said they were all vaccinated and I infected them.

She said that the fact that they promised to pay for the drugs must not be misinterpreted to mean that they were responsible for my condition despite telling me to get drugs, promising to foot the bill.”

In what she described as man’s inhumanity to man, Adu said she got replaced by another Nigerian chef who was oblivious of their Covid-19 status: “They asked me to look for another job and got another person to replace me.

“Meanwhile, they didn’t know that the sales manager (a Chinese woman)had told me earlier that the young man(her compatriot) moving carelessly without a mask was actually supposed to be isolating himself, lamenting that she must have caught the disease from him due to his recklessness.

The HR manager didn’t know I had this information. The sales manager spoke freely with me because she was the closest person to me among them. My family and I spent almost N100,000 and at the end of the day, I ended up being sacked because I caught Covid-19 from them. They gave me nothing.”

From Chef to Cat Nanny: More work,less pay Another chef, who identified herself as Sharon but works with a Chinese firm in the Ikeja area of Lagos, told Sunday Telegraph that while it was convenient for her bosses to increase the volume of work, no one would consider a slight increase in salary.

“I would say you can never satisfy them no matter how hard you try. Being a chef (Chinese food specialist) ,you ordinarily think you know how to cook their food but when you cook and get another job with another company, you will find out that your skills are useless.

They would tell you they are from North, South or West – just like Igbo, Hausa, Yoruba. One fact about this job is that it has no benefits. No matter how long you have worked with them, your only achievement is your savings.

“That is if you are the type that saves money but if you squander money, you will leave empty handed. Another thing is that they don’t increase salary but they increase the work. For example, when I came, there was no domestic animal. Before I knew what was happening, they started buying cats .The cats gave birth, and that’s how I became a cat nanny. But they will not increase your salary for taking care of cats because they believe they are doing you a favour by giving you a job.”

Explaining why she couldn’t have accepted her present job, Sharon said: “Naturally, I don’t like domestic animals. I don’t like cats. Along the line, they brought cats, and when they were babies, it was difficult to take care of them. I feed them, wash their plates, clean up their faces when they mess up everywhere. These cats have access to everywhere.

Had it been I knew I would take care of cats, I wouldn’t have accepted the job. Animals are meant to be outside and it’s very difficult when you don’t have a cleaner. They expect you to do the job of a cleaner and nothing added to your salary.”

Not just a Nigerian problem

In 2019, a Zimbabwean legislator, Temba Mliswa, had accused Chinese companies of failing to adhere to local laws and abusing workers. Mliswa, an independent member of Parliament for Zimbabwe’s Norton Constituency, had said: “They (Chinese companies

don’t comply with our labour laws. They are causing environmental degradation. They are violating human rights, and are involved in corruption. If Chinese investment is so good for Zimbabwe, why is the Zimbabwean economy still struggling?”

“Our government has been signing deals with the Chinese but at what cost? Some of these Chinese companies are not honest. They claim to be brick molding when, in actual fact, they are mining gold. Our leadership is letting us down.”

According to The Epoch Times, China’s investments in Zimbabwe have been growing in the past decade but former Zimbabwe Finance Minister, Tendai Biti, warned African countries about China’s “unorthodox methods of lending to African countries.” “They (Chinese) also tend to take some shortcuts; their due diligence is a mixture of politics and economics.”

Meanwhile, according to the Labour Act, it shall not be a defence to an employer, who is sued in respect of personal injuries “caused by the negligence of a person employed by him, that that person was, at the time the injuries were caused, in common employment with the person injured.

“Any provisions contained in a contract of service or apprenticeship, or in an agreement collateral thereto (including a contract or agreement entered into before the commencement of this section) shall be void in so far as it would have the effect of excluding or limiting any liability of the employer in respect of personal injuries caused to the person employed or apprenticed by the negligence of persons in common employment with him.”

Though solicitors to the Inner Galaxy Company had dismissed allegations bordering on abuse of workers as frivolous and damaging, in a series of tweets, a Twitter user, @Truthfully83,had alleged physical and sexual assault by Chinese employers in the company: “Every Nigerian in that company is mandated to call their Chinese employers MASTER or MISTRESS” and that “male Nigerian workers are physically assaulted, while their female counterparts are sexually assaulted. Chinese MASTERS will boast of killing you and getting away with it.” Amid the COVID-19 crisis, a member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, had expressed concern that Yongx

ing, a Chinese Steel Company located at Ugua Community of Edo State allegedly detained its Nigerian workers for 77 days against the COVID-19 regulations, depriving them access to their families.

“The House is aware that the workers, numbering over 1,000, are holed up there in 10 persons-to-a-room bunker, making them live in a hazardous environment which has hindered the health of most of the workers.

These staffers are being made to work in slavish conditions 24 hours, day in and out for the last three months,” the lawmaker said. China, according to Mercator Institute for China Studies (MERICS), is a major investor in Nigeria and an alternative to other sources of development finance like the International Monetary Fund (IMF), World Bank and other bilateral lenders; and it has become Nigeria’s largest bilateral lender.

Meanwhile, a survey by Statista between November 2016 and March 2017 revealed that Nigeria had 920 Chinese firms, making it a country with the highest number of Chinese firms in Africa. Zambia and Tanzania occupied the second and third spots by registering 861 and 825 Chinese companies respectively. Statista stated that more than 10,000 Chinese businesses might have been in operation in the Africa region as of the same period. Also, an analysis of the Corporate Affairs Commission data by AsokoInsight showed that 3,321 registered companies in Nigeria have at least one shareholder of Chinese nationality.

With Chinese firms scattered across Nigeria, concerns are rife about reported and unreported cases of sexual and physical abuses and racism.

Ministry of Labour and Employment must be alive to its responsibilities

In an interview with Sunday Telegraph, lawyer and former Commissioner of Information in Ogun State, Dr Fassy Yusuf, said that the Nigerian economy has dealt a devastating blow on the psyche of Nigerians to the extent that they have abandoned their rights as employers of labour and are now on a voyage of recklessness, knowing that most times, the cheated worker has no alternative.

“Those days when we were quite young, the Ministry of Labour would go to offices unannounced and it would also act on the petition of workers but what do we have now? Even when the worker wants to assert his/her constitutional rights, his colleagues would tell him ‘you want to extinguish our means of livelihood, no, let’s just manage, tomorrow will be good.’

It tells you that our youths are devastated and disillusioned. Yusuf decried the spate of abuse in Chinese firms, calling on human rights lawyers and the Nigerian Bar Association to be alive to their social responsibilities. He also harped on the need by the government to protect Nigerian workers.

“The government should be alive to its responsibilities. The Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment should do its job. We have seen cases where Chinese, Indian employers would sleep with our girls, yet they can’t complain. In America, no matter how bad it is, you cannot cheat any employee. In fact, your company will be closed down.

“I also want to request lawyers not to see everything as money, money, money. What’s your responsibility to the society and to God, our creator? We have human rights lawyers. We have human rights committees in every NBA branch and such must be alive to their responsibilities.

They must ensure that they visit some of these factories. They should not just visit police stations.” Explaining why the menace may persist, he said: “Most of these workers are not ready to enforce their rights. For you to assert your right, you need to get a lawyer, you need witnesses.

How many people are willing to say he slapped, we witnessed it, we know it. “Unless there’s a physical bodily harm that the doctors can examine and there’s a medical report, if someone says you’re a bastard, you’re a monkey, how can you get witnesses?

It’s very difficult because your colleagues would not want to testify against their boss. Unless we hold sensitisation sessions and mobilise the citizenry against these obnoxious practices in the workplace, we may not make progress.”

On what the government should do, Yusuf said: “The Federal Government is supposed to play a pivotal role in seeing that every Nigerian is able to secure justice,fairness, equity in the workplace but most government officials have compromised; most ministries don’t do their jobs again.

“They prefer to sit down idle in their offices. When government has abandoned their responsibilities and the citizens themselves abandon their responsibilities, then we allow all manner of people to come in and do what they like. Most of these things can never happen in Canada, America, Britain but because we lack enforcement mechanism, that’s why we have all these problems.”

A ray of hope?

Speaking on how the Ministry of Labour may have failed Nigerians, the Secretary General of the Trade Union Congress, Mr Nuhu Toro, submitted that every worker has a right to be protected under the law, wondering if labour inspectors are still alive to their responsibilities.

“If there are cases of abuse, they should be brought to our attention and we will try to ensure that they are treated. That, I can assure you. Just give me the details and you can track the progress as we deal with the matter from beginning to end. By the Labour Act, you’re supposed to have labour inspectors.

“Labour inspectors are empowered to bump into any workplace whether there’s an unfair practice there or not. They have a right to go there and find out the condition of workers. If the government has stopped doing it, then it’s disappointing. But under the law, the Labour Ministry has the give updates on all workplaces. But we’ll try to get the government to revive this practice.”

According to Toro, workers hardly get help when they are shortchanged because many don’t know the appropriate place to channel their grievances, vowing that the TUC would not condone any practice that encourages modern day slavery.

“If they want to come to Nigeria and take advantage of the workers, we won’t allow that. We don’t get much complaints because, perhaps, they don’t have contacts of union leaders or workers’ unions in their workplaces. But we have a desk office and the desk office is responsible for complaints of this nature. There’s no way we would know if our attention is not drawn to it.

“So, we urge the workers to try as much as possible to report to any labour office. We have offices in the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory, “Toro said.

The labour leader further urged cheated Nigerian workers that they seek audience with the chairman of TUC in their state of residence, or find the Industrial Relations desk officer to lodge complaints, vowing to personally take up knotty cases state chairmen cannot handle.

