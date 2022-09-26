News

$23m Abacha Loot: Group drags Buhari, Malami to court

As a result of his “failure to publish copy and details of the agreement the Federal Government recently signed with the United States for the repatriation of $23 million stolen by the late dictator Sani Abacha”, a Lagos- based rights group, Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), has instituted legal action against President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), is joined as a respondent in the suit. Before the initiation of the legal offensive, the United States government had in August signed an agreement with the Federal Government to repatriate $23 million of Abacha loot to Nigeria.

The $23 million is on top of the $311.7 million Abacha loot repatriated from the US to Nigeria in 2020. SERAP in the suit designated FHC/ABJ/ CS/1700/2022 and filed last Friday before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, is asking the court to “direct and compel President Buhari and Mr Abubakar Malami to release and widely publish a copy of the agreement on the Abacha loot with the U.S.”

 

