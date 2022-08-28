News

$23m Abacha Loot: Make public copy of agreement with US, Group tells FG

Francis Iwuchukwu

President Muhammadu Buhari has been urged to compel the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), to make public to Nigerians, a copy of the agreement the Federal Government (FG) recently signed with the United States (US) for the repatriation of the $23 million allegedly stolen by the late General Sani Abacha.

The request is coming from a Lagos-based rights group, Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) who specifically prayed for the President to “direct the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) to provide our organisation with a copy of the agreement the Federal Government recently signed with the United States for the repatriation of $23 million stolen by late General Sani Abacha.”

It would be recalled that the US had last week signed an agreement with the FG to repatriate $23 million in Abacha loot to Nigeria.

The group in a statement dated August 27, 2022, and signed by its Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, said: “By the combined reading of the Nigerian Constitution 1999 (as amended), the Freedom of Information Act, and the country’s international obligations, there are transparency obligations imposed on your government to widely publish the agreement on the $23 million Abacha loot.”

SERAP added that: “Providing us with a copy of the agreement with the US, and publishing the agreement would allow Nigerians to scrutinise it, and to monitor the spending of the repatriated $23 million Abacha loot to ensure that the money is not mismanaged, diverted or stolen.”

SERAP expressed concern that the repatriated $23 million Abacha loot is vulnerable to corruption and mismanagement, adding that a substantial part of the estimated $5 billion returned Abacha loot since 1999 may have been diverted, re-stolen or mismanaged, and in any case remain unaccounted for.

 

 

