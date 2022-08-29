$23m Abacha-Loot: Make public copy of pact with US, Group tells FG

President Muhammadu Buhari has been urged to compel the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), to make public to Nigerians, a copy of the agreement the Federal Government (FG) recently signed with the United States (US) government for the repatriation of the $23 million allegedly stolen by the late General Sani Abacha.

The request is coming from a Lagos-based rights group, Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) who specifically prayed for the President to “direct the Attorney- General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, to provide our organisation with a copy of the agreement the Federal Government recently signed with the United States for the repatriation of $23 million stolen by late Gen ani Abacha.”

It would be recalled that the US had last week signed an agreement with the FG to repatriate $23 million in Abacha loot to Nigeria.

The group, in a statement Saturday and signed by its Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, said: “By the combined reading of the Nigerian Constitution 1999 (as amended), the Freedom of Information Act, and the country’s international obligations, there are transparency obligations imposed on your government to widely publish the agreement on the $23 million Abacha loot.”

SERAP added that: “Providing us with a copy of the agreement with the US, and publishing the agreement would allow Nigerians to scrutinise it, and to monitor the spending of the repatriated $23 million Abacha loot to ensure that the money is not mismanaged, diverted or stolen.”

SERAP expressed concern that the repatriated $23 million Abacha loot is vulnerable to corruption and mismanagement, adding that a substantial part of the estimated $5 billion returned Abacha loot since 1999 may have been diverted, re-stolen or mismanaged, and in any case remain unaccounted for.

The group’s letter read in part: “The Nigerian Constitution, Freedom of Information Act, and the country’s anti-corruption and human rights obligations rest on the principle that citizens should have access to information regarding their government’s activities.

“Your government has a responsibility to ensure transparency and accountability in how any repatriated stolen funds are spent, to reduce vulnerability to corruption and mismanagement.

“SERAP also urges you to provide details of the transparency and accountability mechanisms that have been put in place to ensure that the repatriated funds are not mismanaged, diverted or re-stolen. “We would therefore be grateful if the recommended measures are taken within seven days of the receipt and/or publication of this letter.

If we have not heard from you by then, SERAP shall take all appropriate legal actions to compel your government to comply with our request in the public interest.

“Publishing a copy of the agreement signed with the US would also promote transparency and accountability in the spending of public funds. Nigerians are entitled to their constitutionally and internationally recognised human right to information.

“Publishing a copy of the agreement would ensure that persons with public responsibilitiesareanswerable to the people for the performance of their duties, including the management of repatriated loot.”

