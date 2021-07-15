News

23m children missed vaccinations in 2020 -WHO

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

A report released by the World Health Organisation (WHO), has shown that 23 million children missed out on basic childhood vaccinations in 2020, the highest number since 2009 and 3.7 million more than the figures recorded in 2019. WHO Director-General, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who made this known in a statement to journalists yesterday in Abuja, raised concerns that the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a major backsliding on childhood vaccinations globally. According to him, about 17 million children were likely not to have received a single vaccine during the year, as most of these set of children either live in communities affected by conflict, in under-served remote places, or in informal or slum settings where they face multiple deprivations including limited access to basic health and key social services.

He said: “Even as countries clamour to get their hands on COVID-19 vaccines, we have gone backwards on other vaccinations, leaving children at risk from devastating but preventable diseases like measles, polio or meningitis. “Multiple disease outbreaks would be catastrophic for communities and health systems already battling COVID- 19, making it more urgent than ever to invest in childhood vaccination and ensure every child is reached.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

#EndSARS: Enugu suspends curfew

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Enugu State Government has lifted a13- hour curfew imposed on Enugu East, Enugu North and Enugu South Local Government Areas in the wake of untoward activities of hoodlums and miscreants, who hijacked the otherwise peaceful #End- SARS protests in the state.   In a statement by Commissioner for Information, Nnanyelugo Chidi Aroh, the decision to […]
News

El-Rufai sacks 19 political appointees

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, has approved the sack of 19 political appointees in his administration. A statement from the Governor’s office said the sack was the first phase of public servants, who will depart the administration in continuation of “rightsizing the workforce”. The statement signed by the spokesman forthe governor, Muyiwa Adekeye, said […]
News

PDP condemns tenure extension for Ogun LGs chairmen

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the extension of the tenure of local government transition committees in Ogun State by the state’s House of Assembly. The party, in a statement by its state’s Publicity Secretary, Mr. Akinloye Bankole, described the tenure extension as illegal and continuous disrespect for the provisions of the law. It […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica