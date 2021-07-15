23m children missed vaccinations in 2020 -WHO

A report released by the World Health Organisation (WHO), has shown that 23 million children missed out on basic childhood vaccinations in 2020, the highest number since 2009 and 3.7 million more than the figures recorded in 2019. WHO Director-General, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who made this known in a statement to journalists yesterday in Abuja, raised concerns that the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a major backsliding on childhood vaccinations globally. According to him, about 17 million children were likely not to have received a single vaccine during the year, as most of these set of children either live in communities affected by conflict, in under-served remote places, or in informal or slum settings where they face multiple deprivations including limited access to basic health and key social services.

He said: “Even as countries clamour to get their hands on COVID-19 vaccines, we have gone backwards on other vaccinations, leaving children at risk from devastating but preventable diseases like measles, polio or meningitis. “Multiple disease outbreaks would be catastrophic for communities and health systems already battling COVID- 19, making it more urgent than ever to invest in childhood vaccination and ensure every child is reached.”

