24 organisations pass confidence vote in Adamawa gov

Posted on Author Clement Ekong Yola

No fewer than 24 organisations in Adamawa State yesterday passed a vote of confidence in the leadership style of Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri.

 

At a press conference in Yola, leader of the movement under the auspices of Adamawa Youths, Bishop Kanatapwa Douglas, said the endorsement became necessary because of the  projects the governor had executed in his less than two years in office.

 

Douglas, who doubled as the vice-president of North- East National Youth Council of Nigeria, highlighted the governor’s achievements, describing the declaration of a state of emergency in the education sector by the governor as a revolution, adding that the state was one of the best in terms of development in education sector.

 

Douglas also said that Governor Fintiri had recorded a huge success in the health sector as there was a massive development witnessed in the sector even as he approved the construction of cottage hospitals across the twenty one local government areas and upgraded many others to general hospitals’ status.

 

“There are ongoing road and flyover constructions in almost all the local governments and the state capital, and he has empowered more than ten thousand youths through different skills acquisition programmes,” Douglas said.

 

On housing, the leader lauded the sportsmanship of the governor, particularly in embarking on the construction of one thousand housing estates in the state.

