24 pregnant ladies rescued from C'River baby factory

A security outfit of the Cross River State government, Operation Akpakwu, has rescued 24 pregnant ladies, 11 children and arrested two suspects at a suspected baby factory operating at Anantigha area of Calabar South. The security outfit was formed by Governor Ben Ayade to tackle all forms of crimes, especially kidnapping. The Officer Commanding, 13 Brigade Provost, Maj. Stanley Ikepeme, handed over the suspects to officials of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) on behalf of the 13 Brigade Commander, Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Abdullahi, yesterday in Calabar.

He said the Nigerian Army would not relent in its task of ensuring that peace and security reigned in the state. The official from NAPTIP, Mr. Oba Jacobs, who received the victims and suspects, said the suspects would be investigated and arraigned. Jacobs urged the public to keep eyes on their neighbours and report suspicious activities to the agency for proper action.

He said: “As an agency, we have the mandate to arrest and prosecute. We also urged the public to assist us with useful information that would lead to the arrest of this category of people involved in this kind of racket,” he said. Jacobs said that the agency had a facility in Calabar where suspects would be kept until proper investigation would be conducted and those found wanting would face the wrath of the law

