24 unforgettable hours at UCH!

The Yoruba have a saying: ‘enikan lo mo’ which roughly translates into: “Only the wearer knows where the shoe pinches!” This was painfully brought right home to me 19 days ago when I got a call from Ibadan that my mother was no longer talking!

Even though I had been psyching myself for the day when I would receive such a call since at 87, I knew that she might be joining her Maker at any time. But even then, the call still sent my head spinning, especially as I had barely an hour earlier, kept our daily routine of 9 O’clock phone calls, chatting for a few minutes, in which I asked how she was feeling and she gave her predictable reply: “Everything is OK, no problem!” We were still having our chitchat when the line went off. I did not suspect anything untoward believing it was just the normal network dropped call issue and if she had anything important to say she would call back.

However, the call I received barely an hour later was to put paid to this and I promptly told the caller to help me take her to the nearest hospital and keep me posted. At this point, I had no idea of the severity of the situation, but this was to change some minutes later when the caller, now hysterical, called back saying that the hospital had rejected her and asked that mother should be taken to the University Teaching Hospital (UCH), Ibadan. I tried to calm her down and told her to promptly proceed to the 70-year-old medical facility, which is supposed to be one of the nation’s premier and oldest hospitals.

Not too long afterwards, I received my first big shocker, when on getting to the hospital, which was established by an August 1952 Act of Parliament, another call came in informing me that they had taken mother to the emergency ward but were told she would not be admitte until a deposit was made! I thought my ears were not working properly when I tried to process what I was being told that an emergency patient would not receive treatment until money was paid. “You mean they are not administering any treatment, even an emergency on grandma because of a deposit?” I angrily asked. “Yes sir,” was the reply. “But I’m in Lagos!” I irritably retorted.

“I told them sir, but they insisted that you should transfer money.” Now very angry, I insisted on talking with any official at the emergency centre to which the phone was handed over to a doctor. “I’m sorry sir but without a deposit we cannot treat mama,” the voice on the other end of the phone said, completely blowing away whatever doubts I had that I had not heard the person who took mum to hospital correctly. “Please who am I speaking with?” I asked. “I’m doctor (name withheld), I understand but that is the hospital’s rule, sir. Without receiving some down payment, we can’t treat mama,” the medic patiently explained.

Grudgingly realising that this was not going anywhere and the longer we went back and forth the poor woman was being left untreated, I told the doctor that I would oblige. “So how much should I send?” His reply almost gave me a heart attack “Like N100, 000,” he said. “What! N100, 000!” I asked. Despite my obvious anger, the doctor never raised his voice when responding as he took pains to explain that the money was not going into his account but the hospital’s. “You will be refunded whatever money is not spent,” he added.

“Ok, I will send N60, 000. I’m already preparing to come to Ibadan,” I told him. The doctor’s reply: “OK but if this is not enough you will have to send more, sir.” I then got into the car and began my trip to Ibadan in a haze with various thoughts swirling in my head and having to consciously not to over speed so that I also do not end up in hospital as a consequence of an avoidable accident. However, by the time I got to the former middle tollgate around Ogere, I was forced to park, not because the car had a fault but because the frantic calls from Ibadan that they needed more money forced me to send another N40, 000.

Thus, even before getting to UCH I had coughed out N100, 000 – meaning if I did not have any money mother would not have received any treatment. However, more eye opening revelations on the pathetic state of our health system hit me squarely, when I finally got to UCH and left me wondering what exactly citizens are enjoying, despite the yearly huge budgetary allocations to the sector. Last year N682. 13 billion was allocated to the 54 federal tertiary hospitals and yet one still ended up buying virtually everything the patient needed from syringes, gloves and thermometer amongst other things. While the doctors appeared to be on top of their game, the attitude of the nurses was another thing entirely, which was particularly galling for me because my mother was a retired nurse, and I remembered how she related positively with her patients, whenever we went to visit her at work.

Thus, when the old woman who was in a coma defecated on herself, a nurse rudely came to announce that we should come and clean her because she would not. With nowhere to stay in the crowded emergency ward, relatives sit on benches outside waiting with trepidation to be called by medical personnel either to come and buy more medicines or pay for more tests for their patients. On Tuesday night I was almost brought to tears when a mother rushed her daughter, who had measles, to the emergency ward only for the heartless medical personnel on duty to flatly refuse to even touch the girl until gloves were provided! Not even the hysterical pleadings of the very distraught mother would make them budge. It took the intervention of a relative of a patient already on admission that saved the day, when she gave the medical personnel some of the gloves she had already bought before the child was finally taken from the distressed mother and taken into the emergency ward. Sadly, my mother never regained consciousness and passed away the following evening.

But even in death I still had to pay money after being told that I owed N18, 500 being the cost of the oxygen mother had used. In the end, after spending barely 24 hours in the emergency ward, I had parted with roughly N330, 000 in an effort to save my mother and left the edifice despondently coming to terms with the fact that the woman that had been a wonderful mother was no more. I also wondered how ordinary Nigerians, who have no choice, are coping by relying on government hospitals for their medical needs? Truly ‘enikan lo mo!’

