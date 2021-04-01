News

24-year-old Nigerian beauty queen, PhD student shot dead in US

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

A former Nigerian beauty queen and doctoral student in Philadelphia has been shot dead while sitting in her car in front of her family’s home, and now her parents are hiding out of fear for their lives.
Najeebat Sule, 24, known to her loved ones as Najee, was killed shortly before 6pm on March 12, steps away from her residence in the 8800 block of Frankford Avenue.
Nearly three weeks later, police have not found a motive and have made no arrests, leaving Sule’s family and friends searching for answers. She had only recently earned a Master’s degree in public health.
Magaji was among the last people to have seen Sule alive before she was gunned down.
The two women had spent the night before at Magaji’s home, eating snacks and watching Netflix together.
Less than 24 hours later, Sule was sitting in her grey Toyota Corolla, exchanging text messages with Magaji, when an unidentified man walked up to the vehicle with a gun drawn and shot her several times.
Sule’s father, Adewale Sule, heard the gunfire and emerged from the house just in time to see the suspect fire the last of the shots at his daughter.
“I saw the guy shooting my daughter. He shot the last round, and I pursued him,” said the father. “He ran back to his car.”
Najeet was rushed to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where she was pronounced dead about 30 minutes later.
Her mother, Tawakalitu Sule, said she last heard from Najeet less than two hours before the shooting when her daughter asked her when she would be home.
“All of my children have been crying every day because of their big sister. They miss her. I miss my daughter,” she said in a report by DailyMail.
Najeet is survived by her parents and two sisters.
“She was very talented, smart and funny,” one of her siblings told 6abc.  The family are currently staying at an undisclosed location over unspecified concerns for their safety.
Sule and her family immigrated to Philadelphia from their native Nigeria in the early 2000s.
Sule had only recently earned a Master’s degree in public health from West Chester University and was pursuing a doctorate.
In 2019, she was crowned a second runner-up at the Miss Nigeria International pageant.
“Queen Najibat was an amazing young lady whose presence at the Miss Nigerian beauty pageant left a great ripple that continues to resonate,” pageant organisers wrote on Facebook. “She was a breath of fresh air and her presence added a distinct touch that made the event memorable. She carried herself with great dignity and grace and her strength of character and approachability made her such a joy to work with.”
Her Instagram page, which has more than 3,000 followers, features photos of the glamorous PhD student modelling a wide variety of fashionable outfits and accessories.
“Our joke was that she was like a Nigerian princess,” Sule’s high school friend, Tamira DeSeignoria, told the newspaper. ”Whatever Najee wanted, Najee got.”
Sule’s shooting death comes amid a surge in gun violence in Philadelphia, which has seen a 29 per cent homicide rate increase over the last year.
In the first three months of 2021, there have been 120 killings in Philadelphia, with 15 of the victims being children, reported Fox 29.
“This is unacceptable,” Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said on Wednesday during a meeting about the latest crime statistics, stressing that “these are human beings that we’re talking about.”
*Courtesy: SaharaReporters

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

FG: NPAN delaying govt’s support for newspapers

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said that the Newspapers Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN) has been delaying the delivery of government’s COVID-19 palliatives to newspapers in the country.   Speaking with newsmen after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday at the Presidential Villa, the minister said the government was ever […]

lai Mohammed)
News

FG faults TI rating process, alleges discrepancies

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…says govt preventing corruption rather than prosecuting The Federal Government has faulted the process adopted by the Transparency International (TI) in its rating of Nigeria Corruption Perception Index saying that there were discrepancies, especially in its data sources. The government also disclosed that it is now more concerned with prevention of corruption by empowering the […]
News

IPPIS: Senior polytechnic staff threaten strike

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

…issue FG 21 days ultimatum    The Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Polytechnics (SSANIP), has threatened to withdraw services if the challenges associated with the implementation of the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) and stoppage of minimum wage were not addressed in the next 21 days.   Giving the ultimatum to the Federal […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica