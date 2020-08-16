24-year-old record label boss bails out inmates to celebrate birthday

To celebrate his 24th birthday, CEO and Founder of BTCBARS Group, Ulochukwu Ebenezer, in collaboration with Shamies Unusual Hearts Foundation bailed same prison inmates across Nigeria.

Ebenezer who owns ZL Empire State, a record label and entertainment company based in Delta State, said that as part of his established tradition that will take place yearly, he will sponsor the release of some prisoners with lesser or minor crimes whose freedom had been stalled by their inability to pay for their bail bond.

According to the entrepreneur’s spokesman, Chuks Golden, after the birthday philanthropy tour, 15 persons were released from SARS office in Abuja.

The inmates release tour which started in Ebenezer’s base in Asaba, Delta State, on 12 August, 2020, saw six inmates released in Makurdi, Benue State, four in Sokoto, five from Jos prison.

One of the released inmates in Delta State, Usman Abdulahi, expressed profound gratitude for helping secure his freedom. “I feel encouraged to become a better person as I see a young man like me doing positive things. I am challenged to become better,” he said.

The philanthropist, who is also a front line entrepreneur noted that though detention of pronounced criminals by courts of relevant jurisdiction is justified, it is not ideal to continue to deny minor offenders of their freedom as a result of inability to pay for their release.

