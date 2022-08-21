Body & Soul

24-year old Michael Adebowale wins Mr Universe Nigeria

Posted on Author Ifeoma Ononye with Edwin Usoboh Comment(0)

24-year-old Micheal Adebowale Samuel is presently one of the most eligible bachelor in Nigeria as he was recently crowned winner of Mr Universe Nigeria.

 

Aside being a talented model, Michael who hails from Okene Local Government area in Kogi State, ha a Bachelor’s degree in Microbiology from the University of Lagos. As the winner of 10th Mr. Universe Nigeria, he also holds the title of Mister International Nigeria.

 

Aside the Mr Universe title, Micheal went home with an official brand new 2016 Toyota Corolla, an all-expense paid week get-away vacation to Accra and the opportunity to represent Nigeria this October in the Philippines amongst 50 other countries for the 14th edition of the Mister International pageant competition.

The first runner up was Adegboyega Adebola Success. A 20-year-old indigene of Ondo state, who won his first ever pageant title as Mr. Unimed (University of medical sciences in Ondo state). Adegboyega got the Mr. Universe Nigeria Tourism title as second place and holds the title of Mister Tourism International Nigeria.

 

The final year student of Medical Sciences in Ondo state, Adegboyega who will represent Nigeria as its first ever delegate at the Mister Tourism International competition this December in Bali, Indonesia also won for himself a week get-away trip to Ghana. He also won the Face Of Khip title and an annual salary of 1.2m naira which is spread monthly during his reign.

 

The second runner up, Emmanuel Ezeakachi Amaefule popularly known as ‘Kachi’ is a 25-year-old indigene of Ezinnitte-Mbaise LGA in Imo state. The first child of his family and currently, a 5th-year student of the University of Calabar studying dentistry was declared the winner of the Miss Globe Nigeria title for third position.

 

Kachi is passionate about healthy living and hopes that the Mr. Universe Nigeria platform will provide him the bridge to connect his passion with his dreams. Kachi will represent Nigeria at this year’s Mister Globe competition scheduled to be held in Martinique.

 

According to the CEO of Qhue Concepts, Santiago Roberts, Mr Universe Nigeria brand have always been about discovering talented young men, keeping them off the street and giving them a platform to show the who they are.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Nollywod actress, Rita Edochie reacts to Bianca, Obiano wife’s clash

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Veteran Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie, has reacted to the clash between Ebelechukwu, wife of Willie Obiano, ex-governor of Anambra State, and Bianca Ojukwu. On Thursday, the pair had engaged in a fight during the swearing-in of Charles Soludo as governor of the state.   The confrontation has continued to elicit a wave of negative reactions […]
Body & Soul

Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu: A timely warning to women, girls

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Wife of the Lagos State Governor, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, has charged women to speak up on menstrual issues or challenges, saying that it was time to break the culture of silence on the taboo that surrounds menstrual cycle.   Sanwo-Olu, who said that poor menstrual hygiene is a perfect environment for the growth and multiplication […]
Body & Soul

With access to finance, Nigerian fashion designers can excel anywhere in the world –Sola Oyebade

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The CEO of Fashion Finest Africa and Mahogany International, Sola Oyebade have only praises for the creativity and talent in the Nigerian fashion industry.   At the Business of fashion conference to kick off the 2022 edition of Fashion Finest Africa Epic Show Which took place at Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, Oyebade who […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica