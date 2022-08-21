24-year old Michael Adebowale wins Mr Universe Nigeria

24-year-old Micheal Adebowale Samuel is presently one of the most eligible bachelor in Nigeria as he was recently crowned winner of Mr Universe Nigeria.

Aside being a talented model, Michael who hails from Okene Local Government area in Kogi State, ha a Bachelor’s degree in Microbiology from the University of Lagos. As the winner of 10th Mr. Universe Nigeria, he also holds the title of Mister International Nigeria.

Aside the Mr Universe title, Micheal went home with an official brand new 2016 Toyota Corolla, an all-expense paid week get-away vacation to Accra and the opportunity to represent Nigeria this October in the Philippines amongst 50 other countries for the 14th edition of the Mister International pageant competition.

The first runner up was Adegboyega Adebola Success. A 20-year-old indigene of Ondo state, who won his first ever pageant title as Mr. Unimed (University of medical sciences in Ondo state). Adegboyega got the Mr. Universe Nigeria Tourism title as second place and holds the title of Mister Tourism International Nigeria.

The final year student of Medical Sciences in Ondo state, Adegboyega who will represent Nigeria as its first ever delegate at the Mister Tourism International competition this December in Bali, Indonesia also won for himself a week get-away trip to Ghana. He also won the Face Of Khip title and an annual salary of 1.2m naira which is spread monthly during his reign.

The second runner up, Emmanuel Ezeakachi Amaefule popularly known as ‘Kachi’ is a 25-year-old indigene of Ezinnitte-Mbaise LGA in Imo state. The first child of his family and currently, a 5th-year student of the University of Calabar studying dentistry was declared the winner of the Miss Globe Nigeria title for third position.

Kachi is passionate about healthy living and hopes that the Mr. Universe Nigeria platform will provide him the bridge to connect his passion with his dreams. Kachi will represent Nigeria at this year’s Mister Globe competition scheduled to be held in Martinique.

According to the CEO of Qhue Concepts, Santiago Roberts, Mr Universe Nigeria brand have always been about discovering talented young men, keeping them off the street and giving them a platform to show the who they are.

