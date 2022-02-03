News

24,000 Nigerians missing – Red Cross

The International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) has revealed that 24,000 Nigerians are missing and being traced by their families. ICRC Vice President Gilles Carbonniermade thisknown when he paid a courtesy visit totheMinisterof Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster ManagementandSocialDevelopment, Sadiya Umar Farouq, in Abuja on Tuesday. Carbonnier sought the help of the ministry to find the missing persons. According to him, a total of 2.2 million people have been displaced from their homes in the North-East. He said: “We have received 24,000 requests from Nigerian families who came to us to ask for news of their daughters or sons who are unaccounted for. “We seek to work with different entities to progress in the resolution of these missing cases. In Africa, this accounts for half of the caseload of missing persons on the continent. “We also have strong expertise in forensic science on how to deal with what we call dead body management in cases of emergencies, to help in the dignified management of the dead and also ensure that people don’t go missing during emergencies and disasters.

 

