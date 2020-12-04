241 murdered in Lagos –CP

Sanwo-Olu lifts families of six slain cops with N60m

About 241 murder cases were recorded in Lagos in 11 months while 37 residents attempted suicide during the period. The state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, disclosed this yesterday. This was as Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu presented N60 million cheques to families of police officers who lost their lives during the #EndSARS protests. The governor personally presented the cheques of N10 million each to six families of the slain police officers.

Giving statistics of the crime rate as well as the achievements of the state Police Command be ween October 2019 and September 2020 at the 14th annual Town Hall Meeting on Security with the theme; “Lagos Security: Resilience in the Face of Adversity,” organised by the Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF), Odumosu said the command arrested 1,181 suspected robbers during the period while 27 of the armed robbers were killed during encounters with the police. He added that 913 arms were recovered during the period while no fewer than 581 cultists were arrested with 40 stolen vehicles recovered.

The commissioner said the command was able to foil 273 armed robberies while 17 robberies took place within the period. Odumosu said that between October 2019 and September 2020, 36 vehicles were stolen; 31 were removed from car parks while five were snatched from their owners. Meanwhile speaking on the plan for the families of the slain officers during the recent protests, Sanwo-Olu said the state government would also give scholarship awards to the children of the fallen officers.

He said: “As we rebuild our state, security remains our priority. We will continue to expand and improve on our security architecture until we achieve a world class system. We recognise that socioeconomic growth is meaningless without an efficient security apparatus in place. “As the chief Security officer of the state, my solemn promise to all law-abiding citizens is that Lagos State will always be for them. We will stop at nothing to flush out all criminal elements whose sole aim is to foment chaos and perpetrate crime.

Let me sound this note of warning; there is no hiding place for criminals and bandits in Lagos State.” Sanwo-Olu said the government had committed N32.76 billion to public order and safety in the 2021 Appropriation Bill he presented to the state House of Assembly. He added that the government presented 120 vehicles to the security agencies in the last 100 days in addition to creation of additional area command at Ilashe and provision of logistics for all the formations in the state.

