246 new infections as Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases top 66,000

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 246 new coronavirus infections in 10 states and the Federal Vapital Territory (FCT).

With the new cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases recorded across the country has now exceeded 66,000.

The fresh infections were confirmed in the agency’s update for November 21, 2020.

According to the breakdown, three states recorded over 40 new positive samples — 66 were confirmed in Lagos, 63 in Plateau, and 48 in FCT.

One person was confirmed to have died of COVID-19 complications on Saturday, increasing the country’s fatality toll to 1,166.

However, a total of 102 people were discharged on Saturday, increasing the number of recoveries to 61,884.

Lagos currently tops the list of recoveries as the state has discharged 21,436 patients out of 22,902 confirmed cases; FCT comes next with 5,941 out of 6,492 infections, while Plateau has recorded the third highest figure with 3,800 positive samples, out of which 3,656 people have recovered.

Meanwhile, out of 3,178 active cases, Lagos has 1,246, followed by FCT with 469, and Oyo with 320 patients.

A total of 66,228 infections have now been confirmed across the country.

BREAKDOWN

246 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Lagos-66

Plateau-63

FCT-48

Kaduna-21

Bayelsa-19

Rivers-12

Niger-9

Ogun-4

Ekiti-2

Bauchi-1

Osun-1

*66,228 confirmed

61,884 discharged

1,166 deaths

