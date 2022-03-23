News Top Stories

APC National Chair: zoning is undemocratic – Yari

Former Governor of Zamfara State and All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairmanship aspirant, Abdulazeez Yari, yesterday asserted that the idea of zoning political offices was anti-democracy.

 

This was as he appealed to the APC Senate Caucus to support him actualise his ambition to win the Chairmanship position during the March 26, APC National Convention in Abuja. Yari, who made these statements at a courtesy visit on the APC Senators, said that he recognised the National Assembly as a symbol of democracy and the lawmakers as critical stakeholders in the coming convention of the party, therefore, his decision to solicit their support to actualise his ambition.

 

He posited that he was not aware of any zoning arrangement in the party, saying that such arrangement had not been helpful to the party and democracy in the past. He added: “For instance, should the chairmanship be zoned to Northern Nigeria and Presidency to the South are we going to dictate to the zone who should be chosen?

 

No. We are trying to break that jinx and embrace the real democracy.” “I did not know any issue about zoning because it was not communicated to me. I only saw it on social media.

 

“I have already purchased my form and you know that it is the National Assembly that makes laws for everyone. Whether reconciliation or any other process, I have already picked form. We are ready to meet in the ballot box.”

 

On insinuation that President Muhammadu had already anointed Senator Abdullahi Adamu, the politician said the speculation was not true.

He said: “You have also been reading in the media that President Muhammadu Buhari did not anoint anybody. The Special Adviser on media, Garba Shehu, has since clarified that. “We are trying to break the jinx; we must come through the ballot box so that we can respect the votes of the people not by picking.

 

“The President made mistake in the past by anointing Adams Oshiomhole single handedly; nobody voted for him. He was anointed as the national chairman and you can see the result today, do you want a repeat of that.”

 

