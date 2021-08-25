Osun Osogbo Festival 2020: Impact of COVID-19 on intangible heritage

The human social space and environment has been hit by diverse crisis and challenges in time past. Some of these challenges include environment, climate change, social unrest, health, construction projects, land reclamation, urbanization, pollution, religion etc., the list is endless.

Consequently humanity has been impacted both negatively and positively. Such factors affect human existence and human behaviour in his environment, to this extent our tangible and intangible cultural heritage are not exempted, because whatever affects humanity directly or indirectly affects its heritage in whatever form.

History has shown that pandemics are occurring more frequently and are unpredictable in timing and severity. Just as people living in the 1900s experienced the Spanish influenza epidemic in 1918 during which millions of people lost their lives, similarly the corona virus epidemic which surfaced in late 2019 has affected and influenced a lot of things around the world in such a way that virtually no sector is exempted. In the past two decades, the world battled with Ebola, SARS and more than one flu outbreak.

These diseases left tragedies in their wake but did not cause the same level of societal and economic disruptions that covid -19 has done. Today COVID-19 has become a threat to human existence through the loss of human lives and a shutdown of the world economies.

COVID-19 Pandemic

We are living in a time in this century when a ubiquitous pandemic has largely impacted our lives in so many ways in an incredibly short period of time. The outbreak of COVID-19 virus has been declared a health emergency at the global level by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Its impact on global economy, social life and humanity as a whole cannot be quantified. COVID-19 constitutes a major threat to human lives and wellbeing. All efforts by health professionals and scientists at the initial stage of the pandemic to provide vaccines for the dreaded virus proved abortive.

However, researches are still on going to provide a solution to stem the spread of the virus. The economic structures of most countries across the world today

globalisationhave been weakened and fragile, as a result of the massive setbacks and loss recorded due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In order to discourage the rapidity of the spread of the virus, WHO and other health institutions in collaboration with various governments across the globe issued global guidelines on how to manage the crisis. These include embarking on public awareness and safety guidelines to limit the spread.

These COVID-19 rules are: avoid gatherings, events, work places, churches, avoid shaking of hands and direct contact, use of alcohol based hand sanitizers and mandatory use of nose masks. Publications and articles have shown that there are more attention and emphasis on the impacts of COVID-19 pandemic on global as well as individual national economies, religion, social life, governance etc.

But one major aspect of human existence that is also of great importance and value that also deserve attention is the aspect of culture and heritage.

This shows that cultural heritage as an integral part of human existence ought to be given the right attention as far as the impact of COVID-19 is concerned. Culture, tradition and belief system are major factors that define who we are, and what we are in our socio cultural space.

Cultural Heritage

Cultural heritage could be seen from two perspectives; tangible cultural heritage and Intangible cultural heritage.

UNESCO Convention 2003 defined tangible cultural heritage as physical artefacts produced, maintained and transmitted intergenerational in a society. It includes artistic creations, built heritage such as building and monuments and other physical tangible products of human creativity that are invested in the cultural significance in a society.

Intangible cultural heritage, on the other hand, indicates the practices, representations, expressions, knowledge, skills as well as the instruments, objects, artefacts and cultural spaces associated with communities, groups and in some cases, individuals which are recognized as part of their cultural heritage.

Examples of intangible heritage are oral traditions, dance/music, festivals, drama, folklore, local knowledge and traditional skills. No doubt so much has been written and documented on tangible heritage when compared to information or works on intangible heritage but thanks to the UNESCO convention 2003, that saw the urgent need to initiate projects to safeguard intangible cultural heritage.

Types of intangible cultural heritage

To help people understand intangible cultural heritage, the UNESCO Convention describes it in terms of five broad categories: oral traditions and expressions, e.g. legends, myths, proverbs etc.; performing arts, e.g. dance, theatre, songs etc.; social practices, rituals and festive events, e.g. initiation rites, burial ceremonies, seasonal carnivals and harvest; knowledge and practices concerning nature and the universe.

These are, Traditional methods of architecture, agriculture, cattle-breeding, and cuisine are among the related elements; traditional craftsmanship.

This may sound “tangible,” but it really refers to the skills and knowledge involved in craftsmanship than the products themselves, e.g. pottery, wood work, jewellery and precious stones, embroidery, carpet weaving. Intangible heritage is an important factor in maintaining cultural diversity in the phase of growing globalisation.

An understanding of the intangible heritage of different communities helps with intercultural dialogue, and encourages mutual respect for others and their ways of life. UNESCO convention 2003; states that the social and economic value of the transmission of knowledge is relevant for minority groups and for mainstream social groups within a state, and it is as important for developing states as well as developed ones.

COVID-19 and Intangible Cultural heritage

The outbreak of COVID-19 virus ame as a world disaster affecting every spheres of human existence resulting in global lockdown of the world system. Nigeria as the most populous country in West Africa enriched in natural and human resources were also affected by covid-19. The new restrictions, social distancing, curfews and lockdowns imposed around the world in response to the pandemic highlighted how intangible heritage have social, economic and psychological roles in our lives.

With the current decline in social interaction, the dynamic traditions and activities of the community is affected negatively. Festivals and public events heavily depend on the community and people’s participation. No doubt, controlling people’s interaction and participation within a community affects social cohesion.

As museum and cultural heritage professional, suffice to ask, what is the fate of our intangible cultural heritage in the phase of covid-19 pandemic?

This issue and the interest of this work will not be properly addressed without making reference to one or two inscribed intangible heritage. Nigeria is a multi-ethnic country with interesting and exciting intangible culture, traditions and beliefs.

This could be seen through intangible cultural heritage (festivals) recognized by UNESCO. These include Argungu International Fishing and Cultural festival (Kebbi State), Ijele Masquerade (among the Igbos), Ifa divination system (Yoruba), Osun Oshogbo Festival etc.) But for the purpose of this paper our focus will be on Osun Oshogbo Festival.

Osun Osogbo Sacred Grove in Brief

Osun-Osogbo or Osun-Osogbo Sacred Grove is a sacred grove along the banks of the Osun River just outside the city of Oshogbo, Osun State, Nigeria.

The Osun-Osogbo Grove is among the last of the sacred forests which usually adjoined the edges of most Yoruba cities before extensive urbanization. In recognition of its global significance and its cultural value, the Sacred Grove was inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2005.

The 1950s saw the desecration of the Osun-Osogbo Grove: shrines were neglected; priests abandoned the grove as customary responsibilities and sanctions weakened. Prohibited actions like fishing, hunting and felling of trees in the grove took place until an Austrian, Susanne Wenger, came and stopped the abuse going on in the grove.

With the encouragement of the Ataoja and the support of the local people, Wenger formed the New Sacred Art movement to challenge land speculators, repel poachers, protect shrines and begin the long process of bringing the sacred place back to life by re-establishing

it, again, as the sacred heart of Osogbo”.

Osun Osogbo Festival

Every year, the Osun-Osgogbo festival is celebrated in the month of August at the grove. Yearly, the festival attracts thousands of Osun worshippers, spectators and tourists from all walks of life.

The Osun Osogbo festival is believed to have a history of more than 700 years. Historically, an ancestral occurrence led to the celebration of this festival. Once upon a time, a group of migrating people who were led by a great hunter called Olutimehin settled on the bank of Osun River, to save them from famine. At the river side,

Osun the goddess appeared from the water in front of Olutimehin and requested him to lead people to a special place (present Osogbo town). The goddess promised to protect all the groups and bring them prosperity in return for an annual sacrifice to her. The group accepted the proposition. Today the annual sacrifice to the Osun River Goddess is what is still celebrated as the Osun Osogbo Festival. The Osun-Osogbo Festival is a two-week-long programme.

It starts with the traditional cleansing of the town called ‘Iwopopo’, which is followed in three days by the lighting of the 500-year-old sixteen-point lamp called ‘Ina Olojumerindinlogun’.

Then comes the ‘Iboriade’, an assemblage of the crowns of the past rulers, Ataojas of Osogbo, for blessings. This event is led by the sitting Ataoja of Osogbo and the Arugba, Yeye Osun and a committee of priestesses.

The Arugba is a young woman, a virgin, chosen to lead the procession without her the festival cannot happen. She Carrie’s all the sacrifices of the community and for all those in attendance in a big Calabash. The concept of aesthetics in the Osun Osogbo festival; Aesthetics, according to general usage, is the perception of beauty.

The aesthetics of the Osun Osogbo festival includes drumming, dancing, and musical performing, wearing of elaborate costumes, speaking of the Yoruba language, and recitation of praise poetry and so on. Coupled with these, are the numerous works of and exquisite artistic creations that adorn every part of the grove.

These works of art as eerie and attractive as they appear add a lot of beauty to the serenity and peace that pervade the atmosphere and environment of the sacred grove. These elements make the festival what it is, and adding pomp and colour to the proceedings. The festival is of immense benefit to the tourism sector of Nigeria.

It enables the community to sell its culture to tourists coming from both within the country and all over the world.

The Osun Osogbo festival also serves as a strong unifying factor in Osogboland, irrespective of the different social, economic, religious and political convictions of the people, they all come together annually to celebrate the goddess. Adedeji (Mrs) is Assistant Director, Monuments, Heritage and Sites. National Museum, Lagos

Like this: Like Loading...