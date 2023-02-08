24The Uprising, an exhibition of works by two emerging artists opens at Alexis Galleries

Lagos-based art house, Alexis Galleries, known for the presentation and dissemination of contemporary art in the media of painting, drawing, mixed media and sculpture, is set to begin this calendar year with an exhibition of works by two emerging artists – Blaise Vernyuy and King Ereso. The exhibition, titled The Uprising, opens this Saturday at Alexis Galleries, Akin Olugbade Street, Victoria Island, Lagos State. Deemed as one of the most exciting and colorful exhibitions Alexis galleries is showing, the exhibition theme The Uprising says a lot about the works of these two highly talented artists, whose engaging works arouse very deep thoughts and emotions.

Curated by Ike Sandra, exhibition, which will run till Saturday 25, shows the revolution in young artists in the art industry. “It is not by accident that these artists with captivating works are coming together to exhibit with us. Blaise Afrique and King Ereso have both had their retrospective exhibitions here in 2022 and they’ll be showing again with philosophical viewpoints that are influenced by their personal works experiences respectively. “As a Gallery, we believe in promoting and giving both established and upcoming artists the chance to showcase their works, express themselves, their style and continue to support them, not only getting their works exhibited in our space but also grow their careers and position ourselves through platforms that shape and imitate conversation on happenings in our immediate and our distant environment,” founder, Alexis Gallaries, Lagos, Patty Chidiac Mastrogiannis stated. In her Curatorial Statement, Ike further noted that ‘L’art pour l’art’ or ‘art for art’s sake’ is an understanding of the purpose of art today; it is not as widely accepted as it was in the past.

“Many artists still strongly promote the idea that whatever an artist produces is in fact art and does not have to be explained or questioned to find a deeper meaning. Young artists and their admirers share the feeling that art for art’s sake is not enough. Art, they argue, should stand for something: to give life a meaning; to express their opinion; to use their creativity and talent to change public opinion or even start a revolution. The Uprising focuses on the revolution and rebelling of artists with the political and social forces,” she stated. According to her, Blaise’s revolution involves the creation of colorful mosaic like Acrylic paintings on canvas. The images he paints explore relationships between us as humans interaction as constituted groups or as individuals. “He also examines our relationship with the environment (the earth) as our home and dueling place. Noticing that these relationships are not always ideal and that consequences arise when we act inappropriately, Blaise examine themes on Climate Change and Global warming, Environment, Sociopolitical themes, Economy, Race, Migration and Refugee crises, Gender, Religion, war, terrorism, commentary on current events and more. Placing human beings at the center of all these themes and understanding that it is how we relate and act towards each other as individuals or as constituted groups and how we relate and act towards the environment that the global problems mankind faces arise. “King Ereso works capture the beauty in physical expression, self-realization, emotions, fashion and his journey to self-discovery. He is a versatile artist who is comfortable with his expression in diverse media for a vibrant expressive creativity. The Lagos based artist whose works frequently resonates with deep appreciation for hope, dreams, epiphany, realization and strength. In this exhibition, he continues his R.E.D (Realizing Every Dream) series which is focused on different moments of his personal experiences.”

Blaise Vernyuy

Born in the North West Grass Field area of Cameroon in the village of Kumbo in 1993, drawing and creating toys would become the favorite activities of the young Blaise. He continued drawing and experimenting with colors throughout primary, secondary and university education. His high school education was science inclined. After high school he became a mathematics teacher and simultaneously did a four years study in the arts (2012-2015) under Brazilian arts professor Paulo Lemos who doubled as a missionary and was stationed in Cameroon for six years. After this four year study he went ahead to get a Bachelor’s Degree in visual Arts /Arts History (2017-2020) graduating as the best student in his University. After his University studies he focused on his creative career by creating works in a studio he had started while under diploma studies in his home town Bamenda. He moved to the southwest coastal area of Limbe and set up a studio in 2021. His medium of expression is acrylic on canvas in which he employs masks, symbolic elements from African culture, geometric patterns, figurines, lines, colors and sometimes textures in the synthesis of images that he describes as “Afro Abstract Figurative paintings”.

King Ereso

In this exhibition, he continues his R.E.D (Realizing Every Dream) series which is focused on different moments of his personal experiences and he utilizes the red color to signify resilience, hope, strength and self-awareness. Having grown up with art influence from his father and siblings, King Ereso’s love for art grew tremendously. This love fueled his passion to pursue art as a career and earn a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. He thereafter steps into the art market with the determination to share stories of his journey, experiences and adventures. He does this by expressing himself in deliberate and calculated exploration of materials. As much as his imagination is vividly utilized in his creation, fashion remains an important element. This manifests in his usage of fabric and brand materials on his youthful subjects. Another interesting element in King’s work is the way he raises the curiosity of the viewer with a golden circular patch on one eye of his subjects. This patch is a call to look within and realize our inner strength, abilities, skills and power. This situates self-awareness as a back bone of his practice. “To all our dear sponsors for continuously sharing our visions and making our exhibition possible. Thank you for your generous sponsorship. We hope that we will live up to your expectations, and we will achieve greater heights. We promise to keep you updated of our progress. We would like to express our profound gratitude to our dedicated collectors who continue to patronize us, to the artists who made such great works of art, to spectators who placed Alexis Galleries in the centre of the visual art community, and to entire Alexis Galleries,” Chidiac Mastrogiannis stated. The exhibition is sponsored by Pepsi, Tiger, Indomie, Mikano, UPS, Haier Thermocool, Navi, Art Cafe, Cobranet, ainablankson Attorneys, Rentokil Boecker, Nigeria Info and The Guardian.

