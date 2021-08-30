25 arrested in Ondo for flouting environmental laws

No fewer than 25 persons were arrested at the weekend by officers of the Ondo State Waste Management Authority for allegedly flouting environmental laws of the state. The suspects who were charged to court and fined were arrested during the monthly environmental sanitation exercise held across the state. Disclosing this to newsmen, the General Man-ager, Waste Management Authority, Mrs Ayo Adeyemo, lamented that some residents of the state were fond of committing environmental offences. Adeyemo added that in order to curb the menace, surveillance team has been set up to arrest and prosecute whoever is caught. She said: “Twenty five people were arrested during the environmental sanitation exercise and they have been charged to court. “Dumping of waste indiscriminately has now become a norm among people of Ondo State and it is a major issue threatening public health, though the refuse would be evacuated, but government has emplaced stringent measures to bring sanitation violators to book. “The surveillance team has been set up to arrest and prosecute erring members of the public.” The Permanent Secretary, Ondo State Ministry of Environment, Mr Akin Asaniyan, said despite some challenges, the state would regain its leadership position in cleanliness in Nigeria.
