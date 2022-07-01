25 consultants begin work on $50bn Escravos Port project

No fewer than 25 foreign and local consultants and partners have been mobilised to commence work on the $50 billion Escravos Seaport Industrial Project (ESIP) in order to ensure that commercial operations take off at the port by 2025. It was gathered that the project would be inaugurated by the Suez Canal Authority of Egypt (ZCAE), with whom the business has signed a Memorandum of Understanding.

The port is being promoted by Mercury Maritime Concession Company (MMCC). With the coming of Lekki Deep Seaport in the last quarter of 2022 and the coming into mainstream of the Escravos Seaport in 2025, Nigeria edges closer to being the top in the sub-region. Management of MMCC said it would complete the multi-bil lion-dollar Escravos Seaport Industrial Project between 2024 and 2025. Chairman of the company, Rear Admiral Andrew Okoja (rtd), who put the project cost at $50 billion (N20.9 trillion), said the port would be a Build, Operate, Own and Transfer (BOOT) Model on completion. He stressed that the project would have a gas plant, a nature park and an airport, all on 31,000 hectares of land in Gbaramatu, Delta State. He explained: “We are a privatedriven enterprise and the multibillion dollar deep seaport project we are working on is similar to the Lagos Deep Seaport Project.

“Our Escravos Seaport Industrial Project consists of a deep seaport as well as a number of other large-scale initiatives, including a refinery, a gas plant, a free trade zone, a nature park and an airport. “Like the Lagos Deep Seaport, this port is built, owned, operated, and transferred (BOOT), and delivery is anticipated to occur between 2024 and 2025.” Okoja explained that the Port of Antwerp International, which is currently the second-largest port in Europe after Rotterdam Port, was organising it.

He stressed that the amount of cargo flow would define the port’s value at each stage and that the business had concluded that the project’s strong connectivity pro-vides a solid operational base. He said: “We have taken care of marine connectivity, rail connectivity, and road connectivity.

This means that the worth of the port itself is defined by the volume of cargo movement. As a result of its size, it will cover almost 70 per cent of the country’s geographical spread. “For instance, from the port, the River Niger and Onitsha are connected by water via the Escravos port.

The second phase ascends to Lokoja from Onitsha. The first phase will cover roughly 350 kilometres, with 200 kilometres from Onitsha to Lokoja and 200 kilometres from the port. “Concession for between 50 and 75 years is being discussed with the Ministry of Transport; this link will be concessioned.” Also, Okoja added that rail would link the port to Warri and then ascend to Itakpe, Ajaokuta from Warri.

He said that the firm would travel the roughly 47 kilometres leg from Escravos Port to Warri, which was also under concession, noting that it would be the first electric train in Nigeria. According to him, the enterprise would be producing roughly 2,000 megawatts of power to run the electric train. He explained that the third phase was a direct route around the Koko intersection from the Escravos sea port to the Warri- Sapele Road. Okoja noted: “We are also concessioning for another 50 years, and we will be tolling. With this, we have the inflow and outflow of goods, and we predict that we can cover 70 per cent of the earth’s surface. “As a result, both air and land borne cargo would enter and the flow — or how busy it is of a port — determines its worth. We mobilised all these contractors because we have the temporary approval from the Federal Government to build the port. “The Lagos ports are anticipated to become less crowded upon project completion and launch and thousands of jobs are anticipated to be created in the sector.”

